Home / India News / Amit Shah speaks with Gujarat CM in wake of heavy rainfall, assures aid

Amit Shah speaks with Gujarat CM in wake of heavy rainfall, assures aid

India Meteorological Department gave detailed information about the forecast of heavy to very heavy rains in Gujarat during the next week

Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke with Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. (Photo: PTI)

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 26 2024 | 10:18 AM IST

Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke with Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and State Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi in the wake of heavy rainfall in the state and assured them of any assistance needed from the Central government.
Due to the heavy rains causing flood-like conditions in some areas of Gujarat, Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke with the Chief Minister and Home Minister of Gujarat and assured them of any assistance needed from the central government.
Meanwhile, keeping in view the forecast of heavy to very heavy rains made by the Meteorological Department in Gujarat, a review meeting was held at the State Emergency Operation Center under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary Rajkumar on August 25.
In this meeting, the Gujarat Chief Secretary advised the Nodal Officers of various departments, Survey District Collectors and Municipal Commissioners who were connected through video conference to remain alert against possible danger.
In the meeting, an official of the India Meteorological Department gave detailed information about the forecast of heavy to very heavy rains in Gujarat during the next week.
Based on this, the Chief Secretary instructed the various district administrations to make all necessary preparations. Also, he instructed the officers and employees of the district and taluka administrative system to be present on duty at the headquarters, considering the prevailing rain situation.
The Chief Secretary said that special vigilance should be taken in the places where people are likely to gather in large numbers because of the holy month of Shravan festivals in the state so that there is no accident or mishap due to heavy rain.

Further, all the in-charge secretaries were also notified to be present in their respective districts, keeping in view the situation and providing necessary guidance to the administration.
Earlier, according to a statement from the CMO, Valsad, Tapi, Navsari, Surat, Narmada, and Panchmahal districts of South Gujarat have been most affected by the heavy rainfall.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Aug 26 2024 | 10:18 AM IST

