Efforts on to spruce up areas left out of G20 beautification drive: Atishi

Delhi minister Atishi on Tuesday said officials of various departments are on the ground to take stock of the work needed in areas that did not receive a facelift as part of the G20 beautification drive.

The Public Works Department (PWD) minister inspected Press Enclave road in south Delhi on Tuesday morning.

Talking to PTI video, she said, "Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal promised the people of Delhi that we will beautify the entire national capital the way we did with several areas during G20."



"We held a review meeting and debriefing with all the departments yesterday. Today, all the departments are on the ground and making efforts to achieve the goal," she added.

Atishi on Monday said the Delhi government will extend its beautification efforts to all parts of the national capital after G20 designated parts of the city witnessed a facelift for the international summit.

