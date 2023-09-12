Work underway in Srinagar under various Smart City projects: Officials

Confirmation

"This initiative will transform the Foreshore Road into a popular cycling route and offer residents and tourists a hassle-free and enjoyable experience along the picturesque Dal Lake," officials said

The construction under the Srinagar Smart City is going on in the Lakefront along the Northern Foreshore road of Dal Lake from Nishat where it will develop the Pedestrian Walkway, Cycle track and Viewing decks.

ANI
ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 12 2023 | 12:22 PM IST
The Jammu and Kashmir government has started work on various projects under the Srinagar Smart City project.
As per officials, the lakefront development along the Northern Foreshore Road (NFR) of Dal Lake from Nishat to Habbak Crossing aims to provide state-of-the-art pedestrian walkways, cycle tracks, and viewing decks.
"This initiative will transform the Foreshore Road into a popular cycling route and offer residents and tourists a hassle-free and enjoyable experience along the picturesque Dal Lake," officials said.
Furthermore, the project includes the upgradation and redevelopment of Nishat Sathu Road from Nishat to Dhol Dum, incorporating a cycle track, walkway, and deck for angling. "This development will provide an eco-friendly mode of transportation and promote tourism in Srinagar".
The cycle track and allied infrastructure will enhance the liability of the area and provide a new tourist spot. These cycling tracks and walkways for pedestrians on Nishat Road will help restore the beauty of Dal Lake and create better facilities for visitors to experience the rich heritage, as per officials.
The construction under the Srinagar Smart City is going on in the Lakefront along the Northern Foreshore road of Dal Lake from Nishat where it will develop the Pedestrian Walkway, Cycle track and Viewing decks.

Shabir Ahmad, Site Engineer, Srinagar Smart City Ltd, while talking to ANI said, "The construction which is right now going on will help in the beautification of the city and attract tourists".
"Before the construction, the footpath here was not wide and the pedestrians were facing problems, but now we are trying to increase its width by 20 feet in which the footpath and cycle track are separate."
The locals are also very happy with this initiative.
"We are very much thankful to the government. The footpath was not very wide. We had to face a lot of difficulties in walking," a local said.
The construction which is going on from Nishat to Habbak Crossing is aimed to increase the width of the footpath and to construct the cycle tracks.
The transformation of the Polo View Market is just one example of the great things that are happening in Srinagar.
Srinagar city will become a smart city by June 2024. A total of 125 projects worth Rs 930 crore have been sanctioned under the Smart City Mission under the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Srinagar Jammu and Kashmir smart city projects

First Published: Sep 12 2023 | 12:22 PM IST

