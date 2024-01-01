Major fire in pathology lab building in Delhi's Rohini; nobody injured

A major fire broke out in a pathology laboratory in north Delhi's Rohini late last night, the fire department said on Monday. No one was reported injured.

Officials said that the fire broke out on the third and fourth floor of a building which housed the pathology lab.

The fire was reported to the department around 12.45 am.

"Total 10 fire engines were rushed to the spot immediately. It took more than two hours to douse the flames completely. The fire was near the lift shaft. No one was injured in the fire," an official of the Delhi Fire Service said.

The person said that the police have been informed for further investigation into the matter.