Google VP Thota Chandrasekhar donates ₹1 crore to TTD's SV Pranadana Trust

Google VP Thota Chandrasekhar donates ₹1 crore to TTD's SV Pranadana Trust

TTD officials appreciated the donor's gesture during the meeting held at the Chairman's office in the temple town

Google

Google Vice President Thota Chandrasekhar donated Rs 1 crore to the SV Pranadana Trust of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD). (Photo: Reuters)

Press Trust of India Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh)
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 26 2025 | 11:27 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Google Vice President Thota Chandrasekhar donated Rs ₹1crore to the SV Pranadana Trust of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) on Thursday, the temple authorities said.

The cheque was handed over to TTD Chairman B R Naidu by Chandrashekhar in Tirumala.

"Google Vice President Chandrasekhar donated Rs 1 crore to the SV Pranadana Trust of TTD on Thursday," said the release from the temple body.

TTD officials appreciated the donor's gesture during the meeting held at the Chairman's office in the temple town.

TTD is the official custodian of Lord Venkateswara Swamy temple in Tirupati, the richest Hindu shrine in the world.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jun 26 2025 | 11:27 AM IST

