Energy efficiency focus in Parl lighting, will save 50% power: Official

The building, inaugurated in May this year and is set to host its maiden session from Tuesday, also has a lot of customised lighting and even chandeliers, industry official said

Parliament

Photo: PIB

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 18 2023 | 5:21 PM IST
Energy efficiency is a key focus in the new Parliament building's lighting, and the structure will consume over 50 per cent less power than the conventional system, according to an industry official.
The building, inaugurated in May this year and is set to host its maiden session from Tuesday, also has a lot of customised lighting and even chandeliers, a senior official from a vendor handling a part of the lighting said recently.
"We are...delivering products, which are very energy efficient. We have integrated sensors with the products, and that's how the complete solution comes out," Raja Mukherjee, the head of the business group for the lighting division at Panasonic Life Solutions, told PTI.
There are daylight integration sensors and motion occupancy sensors, which add to the total energy saving, he said.
Panasonic has done work on the lighting controls aspect and not the entire lighting, he noted.
"From the conventional system, when you migrate to the LED, you already save approximately 50 per cent of the energy, and on top of that, with these controls, you can save further energy by 15-20 per cent," he added.

The systems allow for a lot of convenience and also provide for mood lighting, Mukherjee said.
He said work on the system is almost complete, but the site is yet to be handed over officially.
Panasonic is also gearing to demonstrate a new system of facade lighting, where a single system can control illumination for over 50 buildings at a go, in suburban Powai in November this year, he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Parliament Energy Power consumption

First Published: Sep 18 2023 | 5:21 PM IST

