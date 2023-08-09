Confirmation

Ericsson, TSSC launches 5G Centre of excellence in Delhi to train students

The roll out of 5G network in India, the rapid adoption of smartphones and IoT devices as well as boost in the manufacturing sector have led to the creation of new skill requirements in telecom sector

Subhayan Chakraborty New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 09 2023 | 11:02 PM IST
Ericsson and Telecom Sector Skill Council (TSSC) announced the launch of a Centre of Excellence at Delhi Skill & Entrepreneurship University (DSEU) today to train students on 5G and emerging technologies. Around 300 students will receive training in the first year of the programme, the company said.

The modules being offered to students include training to become a 5G network engineer, technical training for handheld devices, training for IoT Devices/Systems, and line assembly of telecom products, the company noted. The industry-approved training modules comprise theory lessons as well as hands-on practical training for the students in the Skill Labs set up in the Centre. They will also come with job placements after the completion of the selected module.

The rollout of 5G networks in India, the rapid adoption of smartphones and IoT devices in the country, and the boost in the manufacturing sector have led to the creation of new skill requirements in the telecom sector. Ericsson, in collaboration with TSSC, aims to address this gap by providing world-class training and skill development to students, in addition to offering career opportunities in the telecom sector.

“TSSC is on a mission to enhance the baseline skills for telecom professionals and aspirants across India. The Centre is designed to maximise the learning potential of the local youth with a keen focus on inclusivity and technical skill development,” said Arvind Bali, chief executive officer of Telecom Sector Skill Council.

As part of its Connect To Learn initiative, Ericsson has been operating 40 centres across the country to provide Information and Communication Technology (ICT) and soft skills training to underprivileged youth nationwide, enhancing their employability. The company has also established 15 Robotic Labs in the country. Through Ericsson's flagship programme Connect to Learn, 400,000 children and young adults in 36 countries have gained access to digital learning and skills development programmes.

“This initiative will help bridge the skills gap in the industry while providing opportunities for underserved students to build a career in the telecom sector in India. Industry-academia partnerships will go a long way in fulfilling the skill gaps in the sector,” said Nitin Bansal, Head of Ericsson India and Head of Network Solutions for Southeast Asia, Oceania and India.

First Published: Aug 09 2023 | 11:02 PM IST

