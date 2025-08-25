Monday, August 25, 2025 | 02:37 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Espionage case: Court extends YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra's custody till Sep 3

Espionage case: Court extends YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra's custody till Sep 3

Malhotra appeared before judicial magistrate (first class) Sunil Kumar, who remanded her to judicial custody till September 3, her lawyer Kumar Mukesh said

Jyoti Malhotra seen standing at Attari Wagah border and inside Pakistan.

Malhotra, who hails from Hisar and ran a YouTube channel "Travel with JO", was arrested by Hisar Police on May 16 | (Photos: Instagram/travelwithjo1)

Press Trust of India Hisar
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 25 2025 | 2:34 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A Hisar court on Monday extended till September 3, the judicial custody of YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra, who was arrested in May on suspicion of espionage.

Malhotra appeared before judicial magistrate (first class) Sunil Kumar, who remanded her to judicial custody till September 3, her lawyer Kumar Mukesh said.

Malhotra, who hails from Hisar and ran a YouTube channel "Travel with JO", was arrested by Hisar Police on May 16.

She was arrested at the New Aggarsain Extension and booked under provisions of the Official Secrets Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

On June 9, a court rejected her regular bail plea.

 

Also Read

Ashoka University Professor Ali Khan Mahmudabad

SC restrains court from taking note of chargesheet against Ashoka professor

Nayab Singh Saini, Nayab Singh, Nayab

Joint committee to be constituted for making Yamuna clean, says Haryana CM

FASTAG, TOLL PLAZA

FASTag annual pass crosses 500K users nationwide within four days of launch

Enforcement Directorate

ED searches Vuenow Infratech premises in Punjab, Haryana, Maharashtra

Supreme Court, SC

SC orders rare EVM recount, flips Haryana sarpanch poll result after row

Police had then opposed the bail, arguing that the investigation in this case was still underway.

Hisar Police previously said no evidence emerged to indicate Malhotra had access to any military or defence-related information, but claimed she was in contact with some people and was aware that they were Pakistani intelligence operatives.

Police sources had previously said she was in touch with Ehsan-ur-Rahim alias Danish, a staffer at the Pakistani High Commission, since November 2023.

India expelled Danish on May 13 for allegedly indulging in espionage.

Police in May claimed Pakistani intelligence operatives were developing Malhotra as an "asset".

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Pema Khandu, Arunachal Pradesh CM

Arunachal govt launches 'e-Bhavishya' for timely pension disbursement

India USA

India engages second US lobbying firm ahead of 50% export tariff hike

Bhagwant Mann, Bhagwant, Punjab CM

Centre 'conspiring' to stop free ration of 5.5 mn people in Punjab: CM Mann

Nikki Bhati

LIVE news updates: UP police arrest Nikki Bhati's father-in-law in dowry murder case

Samay Raina

SC tells Samay Raina, others to apologise for remarks on differently abled

Topics : Haryana Punjab YouTuber Espionage Espionage case

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 25 2025 | 2:34 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayMangal Electrical IPO AllotmentDelhi Metro Fare HikeVikran Engineering IPODividend Stocks TodayICSI CS Result 2025Yes Bank Share Price TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon