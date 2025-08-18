Monday, August 18, 2025 | 08:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / FASTag annual pass crosses 500K users nationwide within four days of launch

FASTag annual pass crosses 500K users nationwide within four days of launch

Tamil Nadu led with the maximum number of annual pass purchases in the last four days, followed by Karnataka and Haryana, the statement said

FASTAG, TOLL PLAZA

FASTag annual pass, applicable on about 1,150 toll collection booths on National Highways and expressways allowing users to cross 200 toll plazas in a year for a one-time payment of ₹3,000, was launched on August 15.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 18 2025 | 8:07 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The newly introduced FASTag annual pass facility has crossed the landmark figure of 500K users across the country within four days, an official statement said on Monday.

FASTag annual pass, applicable on about 1,150 toll collection booths on National Highways and expressways allowing users to cross 200 toll plazas in a year for a one-time payment of ₹3,000, was launched on August 15.

The facility has received an overwhelming response from the National Highway users across the country.

Tamil Nadu led with the maximum number of annual pass purchases in the last four days, followed by Karnataka and Haryana, the statement said.

 

Besides, maximum transactions through FASTag annual pass were recorded at toll plazas in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh, it added.

The pass is applicable for all non-commercial vehicles with a valid FASTag and gets activated within two hours of the one-time payment using Rajmargyatra app or the NHAI website.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

money, cash, currency

Family discretionary trusts: A shield for wealth, debt, and divorce

elderly, old age

Premium cost, add-ons: Things to know when taking parents' health insurance

reit

REITs promise stable income, but investors must brace for volatilitypremium

EPFO likely to reduce interest rate for FY25 in Friday board meeting

When can you tap into your PF savings? EPFO withdrawal rules explained

indigo airlines, indigo

Every swipe counts: How IndiGo's new credit card can cut your travel costs

Topics : FASTag National Highways Tamil Nadu Karnataka Haryana

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 18 2025 | 8:07 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold-Silver Price TodayJNVST Class 6th Admission DateSchool Holiday in MumbaiMumbai Rain Live UpdatesEPFO Rule ChangeUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon