SC orders rare EVM recount, flips Haryana sarpanch poll result after row

SC orders rare EVM recount, flips Haryana sarpanch poll result after row

The Supreme Court ordered a rare recount of all booths in a Haryana sarpanch poll, overturning the earlier declared result after the fresh count showed a different winner

Supreme Court, SC

The Sarpanch election was held on November 2, 2022, and Kuldeep Singh was declared the winner. (Photo/PTI)

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 13 2025 | 1:17 PM IST

The Supreme Court summoned Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and other poll records to recount votes in a sarpanch (village head) election in Haryana. The case involved the Gram Panchayat of Buana Lakhu village in Panipat district.
 
A Bench of Justices Surya Kant, Dipankar Datta, and N Kotiswar Singh ordered the recount after a dispute arose over the election results. The recounting was done inside the Supreme Court, overseen by its registrar, and was fully videographed in the presence of both parties, Live Law reported.
 

Election dispute reaches SC

 
The Sarpanch election was held on November 2, 2022, and Kuldeep Singh was declared the winner. Mohit Kumar, the rival candidate, challenged the result through an election petition.
 
 
On April 22, 2025, the Additional Civil Judge (Senior Division)-cum-Election Tribunal in Panipat ordered a recount of votes from booth no. 69. The Deputy Commissioner was directed to carry it out on May 7. However, the Punjab and Haryana High Court later set aside this order.
 
This prompted Mohit Kumar to approach the Supreme Court.   

SC orders recount of all booths

 
When the matter came up on July 31, the top court ordered the production of all EVMs and poll records — not just those from one booth, the news report said.
 
"Taking into consideration the peculiar facts and circumstances of this case, the Deputy Commissioner and the District Election Officer, Panipat, Haryana is directed to produce all the EVMs before the Registrar of this Court, to be nominated by the Secretary General, at 10 a.m. on August 6, 2025. The nominated Registrar shall recount the votes, not only of the disputed booth but of all the booths. The recounting shall be duly videographed. The petitioner as well as the respondent no.1 or their authorised agents shall remain present at the time of recounting," the court said in its order.
 
The recount took place on August 6 with party representatives and lawyers present. Votes from booths 65 to 70 were tallied again. The revised count showed Mohit Kumar securing 1,051 votes, ahead of Kuldeep Singh, who got 1,000.
 
The registrar submitted a report of the recount to the court. On August 11, the Bench observed there was “prima facie no reason” to doubt the report, as it had been videographed and signed by both parties’ representatives, the news report said.   
 

High court order overturned

 
The Supreme Court set aside the Punjab and Haryana High Court’s order and declared Mohit Kumar the duly elected Sarpanch.
 
"The Deputy Commissioner-cum-Election Officer, Panipat is, accordingly, directed to issue a Notification in this regard within two days declaring the appellant as the elected Sarpanch of the above-mentioned Gram Panchayat. The appellant shall be entitled to assume the said office forthwith and perform his duties," the court ordered.
 
It also clarified that any remaining disputes could be raised before the election tribunal, but the tribunal must accept the registrar’s report as the final recount result. The resealed report and EVMs will now be sent to the Tribunal to become part of the official record.

First Published: Aug 13 2025 | 1:17 PM IST

