Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (-0.59%)
65151.02 -388.40
Nifty (-0.51%)
19365.25 -99.75
Nifty Midcap (0.25%)
37895.50 + 93.85
Nifty Smallcap (0.22%)
5341.35 + 11.75
Nifty Bank (-0.13%)
43891.35 -55.05
Heatmap

Ethnic food fest: 'Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat' to begin in Delhi on Aug 18

The 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav & Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat Food Festival' will be held at State Sadans or Bhawans of the participating states in New Delhi, the ministry said on Thursday

The Asheville eatery was named America’s most Outstanding Restaurant at the James Beard Foundation Awards in Chicago. (Photo: Bloomberg)

(Photo: Bloomberg)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 17 2023 | 10:03 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Ministry of Tourism in partnership with various states and Union Territories will organise a three-day food festival here starting Friday to showcase state-specific cuisine and promote awareness of the unique offerings within each region, while fostering a sense of togetherness.
The 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav & Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat Food Festival' will be held at State Sadans or Bhawans of the participating states in New Delhi, the ministry said on Thursday.
"The aim of the festival is to celebrate the rich culinary diversity of India. The event will showcase state-specific cuisines and promote awareness of the unique offerings within each region, while fostering a sense of togetherness," it said in a statement.
The festival is being held with participation of 23 states and Union Territories, including Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Bihar, Uttarakhand, Odisha , Gujarat, Assam, Mizoram, Jammu and Kashmir, West Bengal, Punjab, Arunachal Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Goa, Meghalaya, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh and Nagaland.
A few of the states are also organising a handicraft exhibition in tandem with the food festival on the premises of the respective State Bhawan, the statement said.
"The event also promotes the concept of Dekho Apna Desh, which has been one of the successful programmes of the ministry for encouraging the citizens of the country to explore hidden treasures of their own country. This initiative aligns with the larger goal of promoting domestic tourism and fostering a sense of pride in one's heritage," it added.

Also Read

Independence Day 2023: The day India gained independence from the British

Independence Day 2023: Guidelines for disposing of National Flag properly

Independence Day 2023: Here are top 10 highlights of PM Modi's I-Day speech

Independence Day 2023: Wishes, Quotes, Messages, WhatsApp Status

Independence Day 2023: 20 Best quotes, wishes and messages

130 delegates from G20 countries attend first day of Y20 summit in Varanasi

Assam Forest Minister hands over appointment letters to 6 appointees

Assam far from being self-sufficient in egg, meat production: CM Sarma

Robust road network essential for Rajasthan's Mission-2030: CM Ashok Gehlot

User spends below Rs 100 on online gaming, Rs 200-400 on OTT: Survey

The food festival is not only a celebration of India's rich culture and heritage but also to celebrate Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav and to promote the spirit of Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat, the ministry said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Independence Day festivals Delhi

First Published: Aug 17 2023 | 10:02 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News Live UpdatesGold-Silver PriceChandrayaan-3Stock to Watch TodayMP BJP Candidate ListChhattisgarh BJP Candidate ListIRE vs IND 1st T20 Playing 11ONGCUniform Civil Code

Companies News

Infosys Foundation announces STEM scholarship for underprivileged girlsAirtel Payments Bank revenue grows 41% to Rs 400 cr in Q1, profit up 143%

Election News

Chhattisgarh Assembly elections: BJP announces first list of 21 candidatesMadhya Pradesh Assembly polls: BJP releases first list of 39 candidates

Technology News

New York bans TikTok on government devices citing 'security concerns'OpenAI acquires start-up Global Illumination to work on ChatGPT, products

Economy News

E-buses to rly track work, Union Cabinet approves Rs 1.18 trillion plansIndia's fuel sales slow down due to monsoon rains, shows prelim data
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan Election 2023Telangana Election 2023Madhya Pradesh Election 2023Chhattisgarh Election 2023Mizoram Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024BudgetAssembly Election 2023
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon