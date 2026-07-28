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Home / India News / ETS launches AI-powered English-speaking preparation app in India

ETS launches AI-powered English-speaking preparation app in India

TOEIC Pal offers official practice material, AI-generated feedback and test-aligned scoring for students, professionals and other English-language learners

Artificial intelligence

The launch comes amid a growing emphasis on English communication skills in hiring and career advancement (Representative Image from AdobeStock)

Auhona Mukherjee New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 28 2026 | 1:52 PM IST

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Global education and talent solutions organisation ETS on Tuesday launched TOEIC Pal, an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered mobile application for learners preparing for the Test of English for International Communication (TOEIC) Speaking test, as it seeks to expand its workplace English assessment offerings in India.
 
ETS, the US-based non-profit behind English-language assessments such as the Test of English as a Foreign Language (TOEFL) and TOEIC, said the app is now available in India for TOEIC Speaking test takers, university students, professionals and other learners.
 
The India launch follows pilot rollouts in established TOEIC markets earlier this year. The app was first introduced in Taiwan in February, followed by a phased launch in Japan, where it was initially made available to institutional users before being opened to individual learners later that month.
 
 
The application includes official TOEIC Speaking practice material, AI-generated feedback, TOEIC-aligned scoring, model answers and timed practice sessions, ETS said in a statement.
 
The launch comes amid a growing emphasis on English communication skills in hiring and career advancement.

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According to ETS’ 2026 TOEIC Global English Skills Report, 97 per cent of human resources (HR) decision-makers in India said English proficiency was more important than it had been five years earlier, compared with a global average of 92 per cent.
 
The report also found that 87 per cent of Indian HR leaders believed the growing use of AI had increased the need for strong English communication skills, higher than the global average of 81 per cent.
 
“As AI reshapes the workplace, English communication is becoming one of the clearest differentiators between employees who simply have technical skills and those who can turn that skill into real career growth,” said Ajay Pratap Singh, regional director, South Asia, ETS.
 
ETS said the app is aimed at helping learners build speaking confidence while familiarising them with the format and scoring system of the TOEIC Speaking test.
 
The company added that the launch aligns with India’s growing focus on employability and communication skills under the National Education Policy and the evolving higher education landscape.
 
The launch also comes as employers increasingly identify communication and other soft skills as barriers to hiring educated young people, highlighting a widening mismatch between academic training and industry requirements.
 
ETS develops and administers standardised tests for higher education, professional certification and English-language proficiency, including TOEFL and TOEIC.
 
The organisation says more than 50 million tests are administered annually across more than 200 countries and territories, with its assessments used by universities, employers and governments to evaluate English proficiency and academic readiness.  

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First Published: Jul 28 2026 | 1:52 PM IST

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