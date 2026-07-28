Neet protests: Bihar, Assam to withdraw all FIRs, release protesters

The Bihar and Assam governments have announced the withdrawal of all cases related to the recent student protests against alleged irregularities in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Neet). They have also assured that all protesters detained during the demonstrations will be released. However, the BJP-led government in West Bengal has not made any such announcement.

The development came hours after the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) said it would resume nationwide peaceful protests if the Centre failed to provide a written assurance by Tuesday on the withdrawal of FIRs and an end to legal action against protesters.

No protester will be left alone: CJP

CJP spokesperson Saurav Das said, "Hours after our press conference, government representatives met us. The meeting lasted for two to three hours. They shared copies of the Bihar and Assam notifications guaranteeing withdrawal of FIRs, no future action against protesters, and the release of all detainees and those arrested.

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"They reiterated their promise to issue similar guarantee notifications by the Union government and other BJP/NDA-ruled states by tomorrow. Hopefully, the agreed language will be used.

"No protester will be left alone. We are all in this together."

Earlier on Monday, CJP spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka alleged a "complete breach" of the understanding reached with the Centre on July 25, claiming that "hundreds of students" had been arrested in BJP-ruled states.

Ranka demanded the immediate withdrawal of all FIRs against protesters, the release of detained students, and an end to fresh cases by the Delhi Police, central agencies and police in BJP-allied states, in line with the July 25 agreement.

In a statement, the Bihar government said no "punitive, retaliatory, or adverse legal action" would be taken against people who participated in protests in the state before 6 pm on July 26.

It said those arrested or detained before the cut-off would be released "expeditiously", and no direct or indirect action would be taken against those named in cases registered before 6 pm on July 26. A total of 694 people were taken into custody during the Bihar bandh on July 25, of whom 339 minors and students were released after verification.

The Assam government announced a similar cut-off date and time for withdrawing cases against protesters and reviewing the arrests and release of those in custody. Thirteen people were arrested and five cases were registered in connection with the alleged exam paper leak protests.

West Bengal yet to withdraw cases

In West Bengal, where the July 24 protest march in Kolkata turned violent, leaving police personnel and journalists injured, the state government has continued its crackdown. Police have registered seven FIRs and arrested 16 people, including two on Monday, The Indian Express reported. So far, the government has not indicated that it will withdraw the cases.

In the Assembly, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari said around 70 people identified from the Dharmatala rally were "not students" and had no connection with the Neet movement.

"We will drive these anti-nationals out of Bengal," he said, alleging that students of Jadavpur University had been forced to participate in the protest.