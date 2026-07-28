Nashik, July 27, 2026: Demonstrating its long-term commitment to environmental sustainability, Highbar Technocrat Limited, a leading SAP Gold Partner and digital transformation company, has launched an ambitious mission to plant, nurture and grow 1,00,000 trees under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programme. The initiative marks the beginning of a long-term afforestation movement that aims to transform barren landscapes into thriving forests, restore biodiversity and create lasting environmental impact. Highbar envisions this as more than a corporate Proactiveness. it is a movement that seeks to inspire neighbouring villages, institutions and communities to join hands in creating a greener future. The programme at Ambevani, near Nashik, began with a traditional Dindi procession led by local schoolchildren, who spread messages of environmental conservation through songs and slogans, symbolising the importance of involving the younger generation in protecting nature.

The event was attended by several distinguished guests and community leaders, along with local residents, social organisations and volunteers. As the first step of this larger mission, Highbar planted 700 well-established saplings measuring approximately 6 to 8 feet in height. Unlike conventional plantation drives that rely on young seedlings, these mature saplings offer a significantly higher survival rate and faster establishment, reflecting the company's focus on creating measurable and lasting environmental impact. More than a plantation drive, this Proactiveness represents the beginning of a long-term ecological commitment. it has pledged to protect, nurture and monitor every tree until it matures. By ensuring their sustained growth, the initiative aims to restore biodiversity, improve soil health, enhance groundwater recharge and create natural habitats for birds, pollinators and other wildlife.

The company also plans to expand this initiative beyond Ambevani by working closely with local communities, schools, farmers, social organisations and government bodies, encouraging neighbouring villages to participate and collectively build a large-scale green ecosystem across the region. Leading the Proactiveness was Mr. Mangesh Wadaje, Chairman & CEO of Highbar Technocrat Limited, who joined employees, volunteers and villagers in the plantation programme. Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Mangesh Wadaje said: "This is not about planting trees for a day; it is about nurturing forests for generations. Our vision is to grow 1,00,000 trees that will restore nature, strengthen biodiversity and inspire communities to take ownership of the environment. We hope this initiative becomes a movement that spreads from one village to another, creating a lasting green legacy for future generations."

The initiative was organised in association with Vivek Anand Bahuuddeshiya Sanstha Vani with support from Maharshi Kardam Foundation, Ambevani, local authorities and the village community. As Highbar continues to grow as a technology company, it remains equally committed to creating a meaningful social and environmental legacy. Through its 1,00,000-tree mission, the company believes that true sustainability is measured not by the number of trees planted on a single day, but by the forests that continue to flourish for decades to come. Highbar Technocrat Limited is a leading technology consulting and SAP Gold Partner specializing in digital transformation for the infrastructure, construction, engineering, real estate, and manufacturing industries. Founded in 2010, the company delivers end-to-end solutions including SAP S/4HANA implementation, ERP consulting, system integration, business process optimization, 5D BIM-enabled digital project management, and managed IT services. With deep domain expertise and a customer-centric approach, company helps organizations improve operational efficiency, reduce project costs, and accelerate digital innovation across complex business environments.