Home / India News / Ex-Indian cricket captain Azharuddin sworn in as minister in Telangana

Ex-Indian cricket captain Azharuddin sworn in as minister in Telangana

With the inclusion of Azharuddin, the total strength of the cabinet rose to 16, with room for two more. As per the Assembly strength, Telangana can have 18 ministers

Mohammad Azharuddin

Azharuddin unsuccessfully contested from the Jubilee Hills Assembly constituency in the 2023 polls | Photo: X

Press Trust of India Hyderabad
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 31 2025 | 2:45 PM IST

Congress leader and former cricketer Mohammad Azharuddin was sworn in as a minister in Telangana CM A Revanth Reddy's cabinet on Friday.

In a simple function held at Raj Bhavan, Governor Jishnu Dev Verma administered the oaths to the former Indian skipper in the presence of important leaders, including the CM.

With the inclusion of Azharuddin, the total strength of the cabinet rose to 16, with room for two more. As per the Assembly strength, Telangana can have 18 ministers.

The former cricketer's appointment to the ministry is seen as a crucial step as the Congress party has been fighting tooth and nail in the Jubilee Hills bypoll, where over a lakh Muslim voters could play a decisive role.

 

The bypoll is necessitated due to the death of BRS MLA Maganti Gopinath in June this year, following a heart attack. Azharuddin was nominated as a Member of the Legislative Council (MLC) under the Governor's quota by the Telangana government in August last week. However, Governor Jishnu Dev Varma is yet to clear the appointment.

Azharuddin unsuccessfully contested from the Jubilee Hills Assembly constituency in the 2023 polls.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Mohammed Azharuddin Revanth Reddy Telangana

First Published: Oct 31 2025 | 2:45 PM IST

