close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Excise scam: Delhi court extends Sisodia's judicial custody till May 12

A court here on Thursday extended till May 12 the judicial custody of former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia in a corruption case related to the alleged excise scam

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Sisodia, Manish Sisodia

Photo: Twitter

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 27 2023 | 7:38 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

A court here on Thursday extended till May 12 the judicial custody of former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia in a corruption case related to the alleged excise scam.

Special Judge M K Nagpal also directed the CBI to supply an e-copy of supplementary charge sheet, filed by the agency on April 25, to Sisodia.

During the hearing, Sisodia's counsel urged the court to grant statutory/default bail to the AAP leader, claiming that the probe agency had filed an incomplete investigation in the case.

The argument was made by advocate Rishikesh after the agency submitted that the investigation in the case was still going on.

Prima facie it seems the agency is saying that further investigation regarding me is required/pending. Therefore, we reserve the right to file an application for statutory bail, the counsel said.

The court then asked the agency why it had not mentioned that the probe regarding Sisodia was complete. Sisodia was produced before the court during the proceedings.

Also Read

Delhi court sends ex-Dy CM Sisodia to judicial custody till March 20

Manish Sisodia to be produced in court today: All you need to know

Delhi excise scam: Court sends Manish Sisodia to ED custody till March 22

CBI to seeks further custody of Manish Sisodia in Delhi excise policy scam

Delhi excise case: Court sends Manish Sisodia to ED custody till March 17

Rajnath Singh to chair SCO defence ministers' meeting in Delhi on Friday

I-T dept to notify investor for taxing foreign investments in unlisted firm

Rural slowdown bottoming out, gradual recovery in volume expected: HUL

Income tax collection in West Bengal rises 2.4% at Rs 56,422 cr in FY23

Need to improve crop productivity to meet demand of the world: Tomar

You say you have filed supplementary chargesheet (in the stipulated time), but you have said investigation is pending in the case. Why have you not mentioned that chargesheet is filed on completion of investigation against Sisodia, the court asked.

The court further noted the submission made by defence counsel, who claimed that a copy of the chargesheet was required by Sisodia to see whether investigation qua him was complete.

The judge directed the CBI to hand over an e-copy of the chargesheet to Sisodia, though noting that it was not the stage to supply copy of the chargesheet.

The court had on March 31 dismissed Sisodia's bail application in the case, saying he was "prima facie the architect" in the criminal conspiracy behind alleged payment of advance kickbacks of around Rs 90-100 crore meant for him and his colleagues in the Delhi government.

The court had observed that the release of Sisodia, at the moment, will "adversely affect the ongoing investigation".

The CBI had arrested Sisodia for alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Manish Sisodia Delhi court

First Published: Apr 27 2023 | 8:40 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Axis Bank reports Rs 5,728-crore loss in Q4 on Citi biz acquisition

Axis Bank
4 min read

Tata Group-backed Trent's Q4 revenue jumps as fashion demand rises

Sales recovery, margin gains help Trent outperform peers in Sept quarter
2 min read

PM Modi commemorates 20 years of SWAGAT initiative in Gujarat

Modi
2 min read

FMCG brand Dabur to make additional investment of Rs 9.68 bn in Nepal

Dabur
2 min read

State-owned NTPC arm gets 500 MW renewable energy project from REMCL

NTPC
1 min read

Most Popular

View More

Power Ministry asks states to withdraw any tax on generation of electricity

electricity, power grid
3 min read

Ayurveda practitioners not entitled to same pay as MBBS doctors, says SC

Supreme Court (Photo: Wikipedia)
3 min read

Kochi Water Metro ferries over 6,500 passengers on first day of service

Kochi Water Metro
2 min read

India among the top four countries that asked Twitter to remove content

Twitter
2 min read

Cummins, Tata to manufacture low-to-zero emissions tech products in India

Tata Motors
2 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon