Delhi court sends ex-Dy CM Sisodia to judicial custody till March 20

A on Monday sent Aam Aadmi Party leader and former Deputy Chief Minister to judicial custody till March 20 in the alleged liquor policy case being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Special Judge M.K. Nagpal of Rouse Avenue Courts was hearing the case, who had, on March 4, also extended Sisodia's custody for two days and listed his bail plea for March 10.

The counsel appearing for the central agency said that at this stage, they are not seeking further remand but in the next 15 days they might seek it.

More details are awaited.

In the last two days, the questioned him with key witnesses -- former excise commissioner Arva Gopi Krishna and former excise department secretary C. Arvind -- in this case, who recorded their statements in front of a magistrate.

The AAP leader, while addressing the court, had earlier said that the CBI were asking the same questions again and again and it is a mental harassment.

"They are not using third degree. But sitting for eight to nine hours and answering the same questions again and again, that too, is mental harassment," he told the court.

The court had also directed the CBI to conduct his medical exams at regular intervals.

The agency arrested Sisodia on February 26 after eight hours of questioning.

--IANS

spr/dpb

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)