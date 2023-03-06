JUST IN
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal inaugurates Ashram flyover after months of closure
Govt to push bill to remove 65 more obsolete laws in Parl session: Rijiju
ISRO gears up for taxing experiment of controlled reentry of aged satellite
Ultimate target is to make judiciary completely paperless: Kiren Rijiju
Two-day national executive of Samajwadi Party in Kolkata from March 18
For many years after Independence, there was no vision in health sector: PM
CVC acknowledges receipt of Suvendu's complaint against Bengal's CS
Superstar Amitabh Bachchan injured on sets of 'Project K', returns home
India trying to reduce dependence on foreign countries in health sector: PM
Toshakhana case: What's behind the arrest drama at Imran Khan's residence
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal inaugurates Ashram flyover after months of closure
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Delhi court sends ex-Dy CM Sisodia to judicial custody till March 20

A Delhi court on Monday sent Aam Aadmi Party leader and former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia to judicial custody till March 20 in the alleged liquor policy case

Topics
Manish Sisodia | Delhi court | CBI

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Delhi Finance Minister Manish Sisodia

A Delhi court on Monday sent Aam Aadmi Party leader and former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia to judicial custody till March 20 in the alleged liquor policy case being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Special Judge M.K. Nagpal of Rouse Avenue Courts was hearing the case, who had, on March 4, also extended Sisodia's CBI custody for two days and listed his bail plea for March 10.

The counsel appearing for the central agency said that at this stage, they are not seeking further CBI remand but in the next 15 days they might seek it.

More details are awaited.

In the last two days, the CBI questioned him with key witnesses -- former excise commissioner Arva Gopi Krishna and former excise department secretary C. Arvind -- in this case, who recorded their statements in front of a magistrate.

The AAP leader, while addressing the court, had earlier said that the CBI were asking the same questions again and again and it is a mental harassment.

"They are not using third degree. But sitting for eight to nine hours and answering the same questions again and again, that too, is mental harassment," he told the court.

The court had also directed the CBI to conduct his medical exams at regular intervals.

The agency arrested Sisodia on February 26 after eight hours of questioning.

--IANS

spr/dpb

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Manish Sisodia

First Published: Mon, March 06 2023. 14:40 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU