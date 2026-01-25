Exercise vote responsibly, shun allurement and prejudice: President Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday said she hoped that Indians would exercise their right to vote by employing wisdom and shunning allurement, prejudice and misinformation, to strengthen the country's electoral system.

She also lauded women electors for coming out in large numbers to exercise their franchise in the elections.

Addressing the 16th National Voters' Day event held in Delhi, Murmu asserted that while the right to vote was important, it was also imperative that all citizens exercise it by keeping in mind their constitutional duties.

For the last 16 years, the foundation day of the Election Commission has been celebrated as the National Voters' Day.

On November 26, 1949, when the Constituent Assembly adopted the Indian Constitution, 16 of its Articles came into force immediately. One pertained to the creation of the Election Commission.

The Election Commission came into existence on January 25, 1950, a day before India became a Republic.

The remaining part of the Constitution came into force on January 26, 1950.