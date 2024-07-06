Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Expect all members to uphold parliamentary dignity, follow rules: Om Birla

Birla said he would endeavour to give an opportunity to all members to raise issues dear to them in the House as per the rules

Om Birla, Om, Birla

File Image: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Bundi (Rajasthan)
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 06 2024 | 7:54 PM IST

Listen to This Article

After a tumultuous Parliament session, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Saturday said he expects all members to uphold the dignity of the House by following rules and procedures.
The three-term Lok Sabha from Kota parliamentary seat received a rousing welcome in his constituency after being elected as Speaker of the Lower House of Parliament for a second consecutive term.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Asked about Rahul Gandhi's role as the Leader of the Opposition, Birla said the Rae Bareli MP holds a Constitutional post. The Lok Sabha Speaker also said that he expects all members to uphold parliamentary dignity while discharging their duties in the House.
Birla said he would endeavour to give an opportunity to all members to raise issues dear to them in the House as per the rules and procedures.
"It will be my endeavour to conduct the debate in the House in a manner that it doesn't affect the dignity of Parliament, be it the members from treasury benches or the opposition," he said.
People lined up along the streets of Bundi and several villages in the region as Birla carried out a victory rally here. The city of Bundi is part of Birla's Kota parliamentary seat. He has represented the region in the Rajasthan assembly as well.

More From This Section

Amit Shah, Home Minister, amit

Assam floods: Amit Shah speaks to CM Himanta, assures full support

Amit Shah, Home Minister, Amit

Plan to set up coop bank, milk producers' union in every district: HM Shah

In that context, a comparative analysis of interim and full budgets during election years since the 1991 reforms Budget by then finance minister Manmohan Singh has revealed that budgeted fiscal deficit (as a percentage of GDP) has either remained the

LIVE updates: Union Budget 2024-25 to be presented in Lok Sabha on July 23

Jagdeep Dhankar,jagdeep,Vice President

India's scientific upsurge gives cutting edge to soft diplomacy: VP Dhankar

Amartya Sen

BNS implemented without discussions, not a welcome change: Amartya Sen

Birla said he would make efforts to develop an agro-based industry in the region, which is known for its special variety of basmati rice.
"There is tremendous potential for development of tourism in this region which is dotted by palaces and havelis," he said, adding that the Kota-Bundi region is also emerging as an educational hub.
"I would like to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi and all members of the Lok Sabha for giving me the responsibility of House Speaker for the second term," Birla said.
He said that his efforts would be to "enhance the dignity and prestige of this temple of the democracy".
"I hope many good discussions and debates will be held inside Parliament," Birla said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Om Birla, Om, Birla

First session of 18th LS recorded 103% productivity, says Om Birla

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, congress leader

Rahul Gandhi protests 'selective expunction' of parts of his Monday speech

New Delhi: Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi speaks in the Lok Sabha during ongoing Parliament session, in New Delhi, Friday, June 28, 2024. (PTI Photo)

Selective expunction defies logic, expunged remarks be restored: Rahul

Modi, Narendra Modi

Despite spreading lies, they lost: PM Modi's dig at Opposition in Lok Sabha

Om Birla, Om, Birla

Adding words to oath lowers Constitution's dignity; follow format: Speaker

Topics : Om Birla Lok Sabha Speaker Lok Sabha Parliament

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 06 2024 | 7:54 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAmazon Fire TV Stick 4K ReviewAssam FloodsLatest News LIVEHathras Stampede Latest UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon