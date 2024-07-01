Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Adding words to oath lowers Constitution's dignity; follow format: Speaker

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla's statement came against the backdrop of several members raising slogans of "Jai Samvidhan" and "Jai Hindu Rashtra" while taking oath last week

Om Birla, Om, Birla

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.(Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 01 2024 | 1:12 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla urged MPs on Monday to follow the prescribed format while taking oath or affirmation and not add words as it lowered the dignity of the Constitution.
His statement came against the backdrop of several members raising slogans of "Jai Samvidhan" and "Jai Hindu Rashtra" while taking oath last week.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Making a reference in the Lok Sabha, Birla also announced the setting up of a committee comprising representatives of major parties to delve into the issue.
"This House resolves that all members will take oath or affirmation as per the format mentioned in Schedule III of the Constitution ... it is expected that we take oath or affirmation as per the format and such things are not repeated in future," Birla said.
It is a serious issue and a matter of concern for all as well as the House, Birla pointed out.
Several MPs had raised slogans while taking oath as members of the 18th Lok Sabha. The speaker had urged the members to stick to the prescribed format but in vain.
The slogans also led to a war of words between the treasury and the opposition benches on June 24 and 25.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Om Birla, Om, Birla

Cong MP Tagore urges Om Birla to ease journalist restrictions in Parliament

Sharad Pawar, Sharad, NCP President

Birla's comments on Emergency not apt, not suitable for LS Speaker: Pawar

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, congress leader

NEET row sparks uproar in Parliament, Rahul Gandhi's mic switched off

New Parliament, 18th lok sabha, rajya sabha

Lok Sabha adjourned for day amid Oppn uproar over NEET; MPs storm the well

Om Birla, Om, Birla

Travesty of traditions: Congress slams Speaker Birla's 'Emergency' remark

Topics : Om Birla Indian constitution Lok Sabha Lok Sabha Speaker

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 01 2024 | 1:12 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayParliament LIVETodays Top stock picksLatest News LIVENEET Row UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon