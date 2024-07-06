BNS implemented without discussions, not a welcome change: Amartya Sen

Nobel laureate Amartya Sen on Saturday said he does not consider replacing the IPC with the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) a "welcome change" as it was done without holding a wide-ranging discussion by involving all stakeholders.

Speaking to reporters in Santiniketan, Sen said extensive discussions were needed before enacting new laws.

"There has not been any evidence that any such wide-ranging talks had preceded before enacting this with all the stakeholders. Also in this vast country, the problems faced by a state like Manipur and another state, say Madhya Pradesh, cannot be the same," he said.

"Any move to usher in such a change with the help of the majority sans any discussion with all sides concerned, cannot be labelled as a welcome change, a good change which augurs well by me," he added.

Sen was also asked about the Lok Sabha election results.

He said, "The election results reflect that such (Hindutva) brand of politics has been thwarted to some extent."



The economist said the main factor behind unemployment in the country was neglect to the education and health sectors.

He said that he did not find anything unique in the 'New Education Policy, 2020'.

"There is not much novelty in the New Education Policy," he added.