Eying more tourists, CM Sukhu sanctions Rs 100 crore for Shimla infra

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Wednesday sanctioned Rs 100 crore for enhancing and strengthening the infrastructure of Shimla town with an aim to increase tourist footfall and facilitate the local people.

"Rs 55 crore would be spent on underground power cables in Shimla which would ensure proper ducts facilities," the chief minister said in a press note issued here.

He noted that the move will help provide uninterrupted power supply to the consumers even during heavy snowfall and adverse weather in the town.

Sukhu said the Himachal Pradesh government would also spend Rs 45 crore for improvement and widening of Circular Road in the state capital.

He said the decongestion of the road would go a long way in facilitating the local public and tourists and ensuring smooth flow of vehicular movement.

He directed the Public Works Department (PWD) to remove all the bottlenecks on this road for the convenience of the commuters.

"The present state government had initiated various schemes to attract more tourists to the state and a target of around five crore tourists had been fixed and necessary infrastructure was being created for their convenience" the chief minister said.

Sukhu said these steps will enhance the aesthetic appeal of Shimla town besides restoring its old glory.