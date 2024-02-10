Sensex (    %)
                        
Farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' call: Haryana govt suspends internet in 7 districts

The mobile internet services will remain suspended in Ambala, Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Jind, Hisar, Fatehabad and Sirsa districts from 6 am on February 11 to 23:59 pm on February 13

Telecom tower

Press Trust of India Chandigarh
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 10 2024 | 8:44 PM IST

The Haryana government on Saturday ordered the suspension of mobile internet services and bulk SMS in seven districts ahead of farmers' proposed 'Delhi Chalo' march on February 13.
According to an official order, the mobile internet services will remain suspended in Ambala, Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Jind, Hisar, Fatehabad and Sirsa districts from 6 am on February 11 to 23:59 pm on February 13.
The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha has announced the 'Delhi Chalo' march by more than 200 farmers' unions on February 13 to press the Centre for accepting their several demands, including enactment of a law to guarantee a minimum support price (MSP) for crops.

First Published: Feb 10 2024 | 8:44 PM IST

