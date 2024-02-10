Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

DMRC chief Kumar conducts night inspection after Gokulpuri station incident

Earlier on Friday, Kumar held a detailed review meeting regarding the incident, with all the heads of the concerned departments

Delhi metro, Metro, Yellow line metro

Photo: Wikipedia

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 10 2024 | 7:26 PM IST

Listen to This Article

DMRC chief Vikas Kumar has conducted a late-night inspection of some metro stations on its Pink Line, a day after a portion of a wall collapsed at Gokulpuri station, officials said on Saturday.
A 53-year-old man died and four people were injured in the Thursday morning incident.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"The DMRC MD conducted an inspection of some of the metro stations on its Pink Line on Friday night. He spent about 2.5 hours during the inspection and also interacted with staff," a senior official of DMRC said.
Gokulpuri Metro Station falls on the Pink Line which connects Majlis Park and Shiv Vihar Metro Stations.
The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation on Saturday also posted a photo on X about the night inspection.
DMRC MD Dr Vikas Kumar went to the elevated stations of Pink Line on a night inspection to interact with the staff deputed for inspection and maintenance work to enquire about the overall progress of work," it posted.
"In a meeting held yesterday, Dr Kumar held a detailed review regarding the incident at Gokulpuri. Accordingly, all parapet walls installed on the Pink Line at the elevated stations are being inspected in detail to avoid such incidents," the DMRC added in a subsequent post.
The Commissioner for Metro Rail Safety (CMRS) on Friday began an inquiry into the incident, sources earlier said.
Following the incident, the DMRC has ordered safety checks across its entire network.
Earlier on Friday, Kumar held a detailed review meeting regarding the incident, with all the heads of the concerned departments.
He issued directions that the parapets installed on the Pink Line at all the elevated stations should be inspected in detail to avoid such incidents.

Also Read

DMRC announces Rs 25 lakh for family of deceased in Gokulpuri incident

G20: DMRC urges commuters to use Magenta line to reach Airport Terminal 1

Portion of Delhi's Gokulpuri metro station collapses, several injured

Noida-Ghaziabad metro link to integrate Rapid Rail; check details here

Budget 2024: Rs 7,500 cr Delhi Metro corridor linking Haryana, UP on cards

NIA carries out raids at 15 locations in JEI terror funding case in J&K

Good governance now reality in Jammu & Kashmir: Lt Governor Sinha

Books alone will help us define our identity: Education minister Pradhan

Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha adjourned sine die as Budget session concludes

561 prisoners on death row in India, highest in two decades: Report

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : DMRC Metro Rail Delhi Metro

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 10 2024 | 7:26 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayArticle 370 TrailerLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayBharat Ratna AwardHappy Chocolate Day 2024Zomato Share PriceICC U19 World Cup 2024 FinalBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon