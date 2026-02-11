Samyukt Kisan Morcha urges farmers to join February 12 general strike

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) has called upon farmers across India to rally in large numbers in support of the All India General Strike scheduled for February 12, 2026. In a press statement issued on Wednesday, SKM urged farmers to join trade unions in protest demonstrations and to burn effigies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and former US President Donald Trump, along with copies of free trade agreements (FTAs).

The protest supports demands for the withdrawal of the four Labour Codes, Electricity Bill 2025, Seed Bill 2025, and VB GRAMG Act 2025, restoration of the Old Pension Scheme, and implementation of minimum wages for all workers, including scheme workers. Agricultural workers’ unions and the NREGA Sangharsh Morcha have also extended support.