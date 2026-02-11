Wednesday, February 11, 2026 | 07:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / Sunjay Kapur estate row: Delhi HC seeks Rani Kapur's reply on perjury plea

Sunjay Kapur estate row: Delhi HC seeks Rani Kapur's reply on perjury plea

Delhi High Court issues notice to Rani Kapur on Priya Kapur's plea alleging false statements on oath in the ongoing Sunjay Kapur estate dispute

Sunjay Kapur’s mother, Rani Kapur, on Thursday shot off a letter to the company board, alleging that she was “coerced” into signing documents behind “locked doors”

Just a day before, while dealing with the broader estate dispute, the High Court had observed that the family feud presented an unfortunate picture and suggested that the parties explore mediation to resolve their differences

Bhavini Mishra New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 11 2026 | 7:22 PM IST

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday sought a response from Rani Kapur, mother of the late industrialist Sunjay Kapur, on a plea by Priya Kapur accusing her of making false statements on oath. Justice Mini Pushkarna directed that notice be issued, recording that counsel for the non-applicants accepted service. The matter has been posted for hearing on March 23.
 
The application was pressed by Senior Advocate Akhil Sibal, appearing for Priya Kapur, who submitted that several assertions in Rani Kapur’s pending civil suit are “completely untrue”. Senior Advocate Maninder Singh, also for Priya Kapur, argued that making false statements before the court amounts to perjury and constitutes fraud on judicial proceedings.
 
 
The plea was resisted by Advocate Smriti Churiwal on behalf of Rani Kapur, who questioned the maintainability of the perjury application. One of Rani Kapur’s grandchildren also supported the objection. Priya Kapur has filed the perjury application in the suit instituted by Rani Kapur seeking to invalidate a family trust.
 
In that suit, the 80-year-old matriarch has alleged that the trust was created through fraudulent means and used to strip her of control over her assets, including interests linked to the Sona Group. She has described Priya Kapur, widow of Sunjay Kapur, as the principal architect of the alleged scheme and accused her of swiftly taking control of key group companies following Sunjay Kapur’s death without informing her.
 
Just a day before, while dealing with the broader estate dispute, the High Court had observed that the family feud presented an unfortunate picture and suggested that the parties explore mediation to resolve their differences.

First Published: Feb 11 2026 | 7:22 PM IST

