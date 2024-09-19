Fast-track immigration at Delhi, 20 more airports: How does it function?

To reduce airport immigration processing time from around 30 minutes to just a few seconds, the Centre has launched a fast-track program at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport. Plans are in place to expand this programme to 20 more cities soon.

The new Fast Track Immigration Trusted Traveller Programme (FTI-TTP), unveiled by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on June 22, employs biometrics to streamline the immigration process for pre-verified travellers at both departure and arrival points.

Expansion efforts are underway for the programme, targeting seven major airports: Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Cochin, and Ahmedabad, with a goal of covering 21 airports across India soon, according to a report by NDTV.

The report quoted a senior MHA as saying that eligible passengers will benefit from automated e-gates, allowing them to bypass standard immigration queues for a more seamless journey.

FTI-TTP has already seen success at Delhi’s airport, with 18,400 Indian passport and Overseas Citizenship of India card holders currently enrolled.

How does it work?

The FTI-TTP operates through an online portal, with the Bureau of Immigration overseeing the fast-track process for various traveller categories. After verification, passengers are added to a ‘Trusted Traveller’ white list, which is used to manage e-gate access. Biometrics for these travellers are captured either at the Foreigners Regional Registration Office or at airports, the

Upon arriving at the e-gates, passengers scan their boarding passes and passports. Their biometrics are then authenticated, and once verified, the e-gate opens automatically, completing the immigration process.

How to apply?

To apply, eligible individuals must visit [www.ftittp.mha.gov.in] and submit their details for verification by the Bureau of Immigration. Once approved, they will be prompted to schedule an appointment to provide biometrics at international airports or the nearest Foreigners Regional Registration Office, the report said.

FTI registration is valid for up to five years or until the passport expires, whichever comes first. Biometrics are mandatory, and applicants should ensure their passports have at least six months’ validity when applying for FTI-TTP.

The programme will be introduced in two phases: the first phase will include Indian citizens and OCI cardholders, followed by foreigners in the subsequent phase.