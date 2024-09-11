Business Standard
Home / India News / Key road to Delhi airport shut for 2 months for repair work: Check advisory

Key road to Delhi airport shut for 2 months for repair work: Check advisory

Due to ongoing repairs on NH-48, the service road from NSG Office to Mahipalpur Petrol Pump will be closed for the next two months, the Delhi Traffic Police said

Traffic, Traffic jam, New Delhi Traffic Jam

Gurugram: Vehicles stuck in a traffic jam on the Delhi-Gurugram Expressway near Sirhaul Toll Plaza, in Gurugram, Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024. (Photo: PTI)

Nisha Anand New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 11 2024 | 9:00 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Delhi Traffic Police on Wednesday announced that due to ongoing construction and repair work on National Highway (NH) 48 by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), a section of the service road will be closed for the next two months. Commuters have been advised to follow alternative routes to avoid inconvenience.

“The soil on the service road from NSG Office on NH-48 to Mahipalpur Petrol Pump is on the verge of collapsing. In view of the safety of commuters, the service road on NH-48, from NSG Office to Mahipalpur Petrol Pump, has been closed for repair for the next 60 days. As a result, traffic will remain affected from Gurugram to Mahipalpur,” the Delhi Traffic Police said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).
The closure of this road is expected to significantly disrupt traffic heading to several important destinations, including the Delhi airport. Additionally, the road also leads to Mahipalpur, Vasant Kunj, Dhaula Kuan, among other places.

To manage the traffic effectively, the Delhi Police have announced five alternative routes:

1) Commuters are advised to use Mehrauli-Gurugram Road via the Aya Nagar Border.

2) Alternatively, they can use old Gurugram Road, passing through Kapashera and Samalkha Road.

3) From Gurugram, commuters are advised to take the Dwarka Expressway and head towards Yashobhoomi. They can continue to Dwarka Sector 23 crossing, then proceed to Janki Chowk. From there, they may follow the road to Dwarka Sector 8/9 crossing and then to T Point Sector 7. Further, using the Ganpati Chowk, commuters can continue through Dwarka Sector 7/9 crossing. They may navigate through Sector 6/7 Crossing and Sector 1 crossing. Finally, they have to take a right towards Palam Flyover and proceed to Dhaula Kuan, according to the advisory.

4) They can also travel along Dabri-Gurugram Road, go over Dwarka Flyover, continue on Dwarka Road, then Station Road, and finally Parade Road.

5) Another option is to travel from Gurugram via the Dwarka Expressway towards Yashobhoomi, then head towards Mahipalpur and continue to Dhaula Kuan.

“To reach IGI Airport, New Delhi Railway Station from Gurugram in a convenient way, please take the Metro at Dwarka Sector-21 station of Airport Express line,” the advisory says.

Topics : Delhi Traffic Police Delhi traffic Gurugram Delhi-NCR BS Web Reports Delhi airport IGI Airport

First Published: Sep 11 2024 | 9:00 AM IST

