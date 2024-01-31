Delhi HC issues notice to ED on Supertech chief RK Arora's bail plea

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday issued notice to Enforcement Directorate on Supertech Chairman RK Arora plea challenging trial court order dismissing his regular bail plea in a money laundering case.

The Bench of Justice Manoj Kumar Ohri on Wednesday sought the response of Enforcement Enforcement and listed the matter for Febuary 21, 2024.

The plea sought quashing of trial Court order denying him bail and stating that, "There is no substantive change in the circumstances. The filing of prosecution complaint by the Enforcement Directorate does not amount to a change of material circumstances.

The trial court Judge on January 24, 2024, while dismissing the regular bail plea of RK Arora, stated that, after dismissal of previous bail application vide detailed order dated July 22, 2023, I am not inclined to entertain the present bail application moved under Section 439 Cr. PC on behalf of accused Ram Kishor Arora. Accordingly, the same is dismissed, said the trial Court Judge

Recently, the Court had granted interim bail for 30 days to Supertech's chairman and Promoter R K Arora on medical and health ground. Arora had moved interim bail cited health and medical grounds.

Earlier, the trial court took cognizance on the prosecution complaint (chargesheet) filed by Enforcement Directorate (ED) against him and others and also issued summons to all accused named in the chargesheet and firms through their representatives.

ED's Special Public Prosecutors Naveen Kumar Matta, Manish Jain alongwith Mohd. Faizan had appeared in the matter before the court.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had filed a prosecution complaint (chargesheet) against Supertech's Chairman, RK Arora in relation to a money laundering case in Delhi's Patiala House Court. Arora was arrested on June 27 under the criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Earlier, ED apprised the court that 23 FIRs were registered by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW), Delhi Police; Haryana Police and UP Police against Supertech Limited and its group companies under Section 120B (criminal conspiracy) read with 406(criminal breach of trust)/420 (cheating)/467/471 IPC having allegations of cheating at least 670 home buyers for an amount of Rs 164 crore.

ED also alleged that the amount collected by Supertech Ltd. was diverted to their group companies for the purchase of properties and the company with land having much lesser value.

ED alleged that the accused persons have acquired properties, and made illegal/wrongful gain arising out of the said proceeds of crime by involving, indulging and commissioning criminal activities related to scheduled offences.

It is stated that the prima facie case for the commission of an offence punishable under Section 3 punishable under Section 4 of the PML Act has been made.