Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

FASTag KYC update 2024: All you know about documents needed for your KYC

After January 31, 2024, according to NHAI, banks will deactivate or blacklist all FASTags with incomplete KYC updates. FASTag accounts that are not updated will be deactivated or blacklisted

FASTag KYC update 2024

FASTag KYC update 2024

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 31 2024 | 4:47 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A significant deadline concerning FASTag is here. Assuming you frequently drive on highways or you want to cross toll gates during your everyday drive it's critical to update your FASTag KYC details within the January 31 deadline.
According to NHAI, the banks have been instructed to deactivate or blacklist all FASTags with incomplete Know Your Customer (KYC) updates after January 31, 2024, even if the balance is adequate for the toll.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
FASTag is an electronic toll collection system that monitors moving vehicles and makes it simpler to pay toll taxes at toll plazas. RFID technology is used to attach a tag to the car's windscreen that is linked to a bank account or prepaid card. When a vehicle with a FASTag on it moves toward a tollgate, the scanner checks the tag and deducts the cost from the related card or account.

How to Update Your KYC for FASTag?

Step 1: Visit the official bank-linked FASTag website.
Step 2: Then log in utilising your mobile number and key in the OTP on your phone.
Step 3: Find for the “My Profile” section and press the KYC tab, on the homepage.
Step 4: As a new window opens, fill in all the essential details and press the submit button.
Step 5: The KYC will be finished and it will show on your updated status.

FASTag KYC: List of Documents needed

The documents needed for KYC updation incorporate a vehicle Registration Certificate, Address proof, Identity proof (Acceptable IDs for proof include a Voter ID card, Aadhaar card, Passport, Driving license, or PAN card), and a passport-size photo.

FASTag 2024: How to check your status?

Visit fastag.ihmcl.com
Press the Login tab at the right top of the page.
Login utilising OTP and give your registered mobile number.
On the dashboard, pick 'My Profile' section that will display the KYC status of your FASTag.

Also Read

Last date to update FASTag KYC today: Check the step-by-step guide here

FASTags with incomplete KYC to be deactivated after Jan: How to update info

Jeffrey Epstein list: Second batch of court documents release more names

Jeffrey Epstein documents allege 'sex tapes' of Prince Andrew, Bill Clinton

Biden interview in docs inquiry suggests sprawling probe near conclusion

IndiGo Scam: Noida man loses 8 tickets worth Rs 72,600 after sharing PNR

10,000 Indian workers to reach Israel soon in batches starting next week

Gyanvapi case: Varanasi court allows Hindu side to pray in mosque basement

Farmers got nearly Rs 18 trn as MSP for wheat, paddy in last 10 yrs: Prez

ED issues 5th summons to Kejriwal in excise policy money laundering case

Topics : FASTag FASTag for 4-wheelers FASTags

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 31 2024 | 4:47 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveStocks to Watch ahead of BudgetSwiggyBudget 2024 LIVE UpdatesDelhi WeatherL&T Share PriceIIM-B placementsBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon