FASTag KYC update 2024: All you know about documents needed for your KYC

A significant deadline concerning FASTag is here. Assuming you frequently drive on highways or you want to cross toll gates during your everyday drive it's critical to update your FASTag KYC details within the January 31 deadline.

According to NHAI, the banks have been instructed to deactivate or blacklist all FASTags with incomplete Know Your Customer (KYC) updates after January 31, 2024, even if the balance is adequate for the toll.

FASTag is an electronic toll collection system that monitors moving vehicles and makes it simpler to pay toll taxes at toll plazas. RFID technology is used to attach a tag to the car's windscreen that is linked to a bank account or prepaid card. When a vehicle with a FASTag on it moves toward a tollgate, the scanner checks the tag and deducts the cost from the related card or account.

How to Update Your KYC for FASTag?

Step 1: Visit the official bank-linked FASTag website.

Step 2: Then log in utilising your mobile number and key in the OTP on your phone.

Step 3: Find for the “My Profile” section and press the KYC tab, on the homepage.

Step 4: As a new window opens, fill in all the essential details and press the submit button.

Step 5: The KYC will be finished and it will show on your updated status.

FASTag KYC: List of Documents needed

The documents needed for KYC updation incorporate a vehicle Registration Certificate, Address proof, Identity proof (Acceptable IDs for proof include a Voter ID card, Aadhaar card, Passport, Driving license, or PAN card), and a passport-size photo.

FASTag 2024: How to check your status?

• Visit fastag.ihmcl.com

• Press the Login tab at the right top of the page.

• Login utilising OTP and give your registered mobile number.

• On the dashboard, pick 'My Profile' section that will display the KYC status of your FASTag.