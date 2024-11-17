Business Standard
FBI's wanted Vikash Yadav seeks court exemption citing security threat

Vikash Yadav, accused of attempting to murder Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannu in the United States, has filed an application before a Delhi court requesting exemption from attending his case hearing.

Yadav claims that his personal details have been made public, putting his life at risk. He has asked the court to grant him relief from being present for the hearing due to the ongoing security threat.

The plea stated that false and baseless allegations have been made against the applicant (Vikas Yadav) and that his personal details--such as his address, background, and photographs--have been widely circulated globally, thereby exposing him to a serious threat to his life from malicious elements.

 

The plea further stated that the applicant is being relentlessly monitored by hostile elements, who are attempting to track him at all possible locations, leaving him with no option but to remain confined for his safety.

It was also argued that the threat to the applicant's life is immediate, grave, and imminent and that his physical presence in court could provide an opportunity for these elements to harm him.

Given these circumstances, the plea emphasized that even appearing via video conference would be highly unsafe, as the applicant's location could potentially be traced using electronic technology, thereby reinforcing the request for exemption.

Noting the submissions, the Delhi court granted the applicant exemption from attending the hearing on Saturday and directed him to appear on February 3.

Vikash Yadav, said to be a former RAW official, has been named by the US in connection with the failed assassination attempt on Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun.

Recently, Vikas Yadav's lawyers denied the allegations against him, claiming they were false and that he was being made a scapegoat in international political conflicts.

Vikash Yadav, was arrested by the Special Cell of Delhi Police in December of last year following a complaint from a businessman based in Rohini, northwest Delhi. A chargesheet was filed in March this year, and Yadav was granted bail in April. Yadav is facing a trial under charges of attempted murder and kidnapping.

Topics : FBI Pro-Khalistan terrorists India

First Published: Nov 17 2024 | 3:04 PM IST

