Business Standard
Home / India News / FCI to install modern video surveillance system at 561 storage depots

FCI to install modern video surveillance system at 561 storage depots

The implementation of this new IP-based system will significantly enhance monitoring capabilities through high-resolution imaging

Food storage

The health of the installed system will be centrally monitored through the CCC. Image: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 01 2024 | 2:52 PM IST

Listen to This Article

State-run Food Corporation of India (FCI) plans to install about 23,750 cameras across its 561 depots as it is upgrading to a modern IP-based video surveillance system in the storage depots.

The implementation of this new IP-based system will significantly enhance monitoring capabilities through high-resolution imaging, improved scalability, and remote access, the Food Ministry said in a statement.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

CCTV Cameras installed in the new surveillance system will support onboard analytics features like camera tempering, camera field of view change, camera blur/out of focus, motion detection and trip wire etc.

This new surveillance system will feature the establishment of a centralised Command Control Centre (CCC) and a Network Operating Centre (NoC) at FCI headquarters.

 

The health of the installed system will be centrally monitored through the CCC, along with a provision for storing incidental data on-demand basis.

It will also offer advanced video analytics and strengthened security measures, enabling FCI to effectively oversee and manage day-to-day operations across its depots.

More From This Section

Govinda

Actor Govinda injured after revolver misfire accident, out of danger

Siddaramaiah, Karnataka CM

MUDA scam: Karnataka CM questions ED for money laundering case against him

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Shivraj Singh, Shivraj

Fixing minor issues faced by farmers can raise income by 20%: Chouhan

Modi, Narendra Modi, Andrew Holness, Andrew

India trusted partner in Jamaica's development journey, says PM Modi

Modi, Narendra Modi, Andrew Holness, Andrew

LIVE: India, Jamaica unanimous that reform of UN Security Council is necessary, says PM Modi

The proposed system will also include environmental and humidity sensors on a pilot basis, which will further enhance its functionality.

These sensors will enable the monitoring of environmental conditions, providing valuable data for assessing their impact and ensuring optimal conditions for the system's performance in the future, the statement added.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

crop, food grain, FCI, coronavirus

Food ministry inks pact with FCI to boost grain operation efficiency

Rice husk, Rice bran

Govt permits sale of 2.3 mn tonne of rice from FCI to ethanol makers

Pralhad Joshi, Pralhad

Tenders for boosting grain storage capacity given via online process: Govt

States can buy rice from FCI at Rs 2,800 per quintal: Pralhad Joshi

States can buy rice from FCI at Rs 2,800 per quintal: Pralhad Joshi

Godown, food grain, FCI, coronavirus

Govt allows FCI to sell wheat from stocks to flour millers, biscuit makers

Topics : FCI Food Corporation of India food security

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 01 2024 | 2:52 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market HolidayJ&K Assembly election Phase 3 LIVELatest News LIVEIndia vs Bangladesh LIVEKRN Heat Exchanger IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon