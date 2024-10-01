Business Standard
Home / India News / Actor Govinda injured after revolver misfire accident, out of danger

The accident happened around 4.45 am when he was about to leave home to catch a 6 am flight to Kolkata for a show, according to his manager Shashi Sinha

Govinda | Photo: Wikimedia commons

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 01 2024 | 2:52 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Actor Govinda was injured in the leg on Tuesday after his revolver accidentally went off at his Mumbai residence when he was about to leave for the airport, police said.

The 60-year-old actor is out of danger and recuperating at a private hospital, a Mumbai police official said.

Govinda, a favourite with audiences for his impeccable comic timing and dancing skills, later issued a statement informing his fans he is doing better.

"With the blessings of my fans, my parents and god, I am doing better now. I was hit by a bullet, which has now been removed.

 

"I thank the doctor here, Dr Agarwal ji. I thank all of you for your prayers," the "Hero No 1" actor and a member of the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena said in the audio message.

The accident happened around 4.45 am when he was about to leave home to catch a 6 am flight to Kolkata for a show, according to his manager Shashi Sinha. The trigger of the licensed revolver got pushed accidentally while the actor was keeping it in the cupboard.

A bullet then hit his leg, police said.

Earlier in the day, a police official said Govinda had been discharged and was recuperating at home.

The injured actor was admitted to the Criti Care Hospital near his Juhu home for treatment.

No one has lodged any complaint in this matter, police said, adding that an investigation had begun.

Govind Arun Ahuja, better known by his stage name Govinda, made his film debut with the 1986 film "Love 86".

A ruling stars of Hindi cinema of the late 1980s and early 1990s, Govinda has appeared in more than 165 film in his career spanning four decades.

His film credits include "Ilzaam", "Gambler", "Aankhen", "Raja Babu", "Saajan Chale Sasural", "Bade Miyan Chote Miyan ", "Bhagam Bhag", and "Partner".

The actor was last seen in 2019's "Rangeela Raja".

In March, a month before the Lok Sabha elections, Govinda joined the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena.

This marked Govinda's re-entry into the political landscape after nearly two decades. The actor won the 2004 poll battle from the Mumbai North Lok Sabha constituency on a Congress ticket before stepping away from politics in 2008.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Govinda Mumbai Accident Gun Control

First Published: Oct 01 2024 | 2:52 PM IST

