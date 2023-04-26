close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Fight against corruption to continue however big an alliance they form: PM

There are no half measures and isolated approach in the fight against corruption now, he said, asserting that an integrated and institutionalised mechanism is in place

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Modi, PM Modi

Photo: Twitter

4 min read Last Updated : Apr 26 2023 | 10:02 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted on Wednesday that his government's action against corruption has made some people angry but he will not turn back in this fight against graft and nepotism, however big an alliance his rivals form against him.

Those angry and making noise want to "destroy" the honest system his government has created in the last nine years, Modi said in his address at a Republic TV programme, but they will not succeed in their "conspiracies" because their fight is not with him but against the common people.

His remarks came amid a renewed push in the opposition ranks to join hands against the ruling BJP in the run-up to the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. The Congress and a host of regional parties have accused his government of using probe agencies to target their leaders and also of "weakening" democratic institutions.

Modi said his government's use of technology has weeded out leakage in government schemes and other expenditures to the tunes of tens of thousands of crores of rupees, stopping the source of corruption for some people. What else will they do if not abuse him, he said.

Noting that his government's use of JAM (Jan Dhan bank accounts, Aadhaar and mobile phones) axed 10 crore fake beneficiaries of various welfare schemes, the prime minister accused the previous Congress government of sending money to people who did not exist and whose number was bigger than the combined population of Delhi, Punjab and Haryana. This was a source of corruption and has been stopped now, he added.

There are no half measures and isolated approach in the fight against corruption now, he said, asserting that an integrated and institutionalised mechanism is in place.

Also Read

Former Prez Trump pitches a sequel, but shies away from attacking rivals

PM launches International Big Cats Alliance on 50 yrs of 'Project Tiger'

PM Modi slams rivals for propaganda, sets sights on party win in Kerala

Amit Shah sounds Lok Sabha poll bugle in Kerala, targets CM on corruption

Pilot targets Gehlot again, renews demand for probe into 'BJP corruption'

First flight carrying 360 Indians from Sudan reaches Delhi, says EAM

'Unbridled' powers to ED: Chhattisgarh govt moves SC against PMLA

Delhi government forms Animal Welfare Board to prevent cruelty against them

Smriti Irani opens Mahila Samman Savings Certificate account in Post Office

Govt approves National Medical Devices Policy 2023, eyes 12% market share

"However big an alliance they make, let all corrupt people, all 'parivarvadi' come on a dais, Modi is not going to turn back from his path. I have pledged to rid the country of corruption and nepotism and this will continue. I seek your blessings," he told the audience.

His government has stopped the means for some people to make money through corruption, making them angry, Modi said. His rivals would have succeeded in destroying him if their fight was only with him but they are against the common people of this country, he added.

Modi also said he risked his "political capital" during the COVID-19 outbreak when he chose the path of self-reliance for manufacturing vaccines against the virus when many supported import of jabs. He took a jibe at those who lobbied for imports and wondered under whose pressure they did so.

"I risked my political capital in a big way. I did it only for the country," he said, adding that he could have emptied the treasury by opting for imports but did not choose such a path.

Citing the second and third order impacts of his government's welfare schemes such as direct benefit transfer (DBT), housing, Mudra, and power and water connections, he said they gave a sense of security and dignity to the poor for the first time.

They were earlier seen as a burden on the country's growth but are now accelerating its progress, he said.

"Poor people now believe they will get their rightful share, it is social justice in true sense," the prime minister said.

Modi said the New India's story of transformation was both timeless and futuristic.

It took India 60 years to become a USD 1 trillion economy and it reached 2 trillion by 2014 but it has reached USD 3.5 trillion in the nine years of his government, he said.

"Mudra scheme was started to give financial support to micro and small entrepreneurs. Under this scheme, more than 40 crore loans were disbursed and of the recipients, 70 per cent were women," he said.

More than 3.75 crore houses have been built for the poor while the health insurance scheme of 'Ayushman' has saved over Rs 80,000 crore of the poor, he said.

His government also made bigger allocation for the rural employment guarantee scheme MNREGA, boosted transparency and used it to create permanent assets in villages, he added.

"In the last nine years, the poor, deprived, middle class, every section of society can see the obvious change in their lives. Today, we are working with a systemic approach and on a mission mode," Modi said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Narendra Modi corruption national politics

First Published: Apr 26 2023 | 10:51 PM IST

Latest News

View More

PM Modi thanks Aus counterpart for hosting Quad security summit in May

Modi, PM Modi
1 min read

Shoppers Stop's consolidated net profit at Rs 14.26 cr in March quarter

Image
1 min read

Fight against corruption to continue however big an alliance they form: PM

Image
4 min read

Indus Towers' net profit declines 23% to Rs 1,399 cr in March quarter

Image
2 min read

First flight carrying 360 Indians from Sudan reaches Delhi, says EAM

Indians, Stranded Indians
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Operation Sheesh Mahal: Why do BJP and Congress want Delhi CM to resign?

Kejriwal, Delhi CM, arvind Kejriwal
3 min read

LIVE: Mandaviya announces development of 157 new govt nursing colleges

Health, healthcare
2 min read

Shelly Oberoi re-elected MCD Mayor: Why fresh polls? All you need to know

Mayor Shelly Oberoi
3 min read

CSR spend in Northeast anything but generous in FY22, shows data

Illustration: Ajay Mohanty
3 min read

Power Ministry asks states to withdraw any tax on generation of electricity

electricity, power grid
3 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon