Smriti Irani opens Mahila Samman Savings Certificate account in Post Office

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Smriti Irani

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 26 2023 | 7:58 PM IST
Union Minister Smriti Irani on Wednesday opened Mahila Samman Savings Certificate account at Sansad Marg Head Post Office in the national capital, and urged more women to take benefit of the scheme.

Irani, Minister of Women and Child Development and Minority Affairs, stood in the queue as a post office customer, and thereafter completed the account opening formalities at the counter.

Her Mahila Samman Savings Certificate (MSSC) account was opened and computer generated passbook was handed over to the minister at the counter itself.

The minister also interacted with some of the MSSC and Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana account holders, as well as the post office staff.

Irani termed the scheme a unique and powerful step towards women empowerment, and added that "every woman should take benefit of the scheme".

MSSC scheme was announced in the 2023-24 Budget by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and is a significant step towards financial incusion and empowerment of women.

"The two-year tenure scheme offers an attractive and fixed interest of 7.5 per cent compounded quarterly with flexible investment and partial withdrawal options with maximum ceiling of Rs 2 lakh," a release said.

The scheme is valid up to March 31, 2025. It has been made available in all 1.59 lakh post offices in the country from April 1, 2023.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Smriti Irani indian government

First Published: Apr 26 2023 | 10:28 PM IST

