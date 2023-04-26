Smriti Irani opens Mahila Samman Savings Certificate account in Post Office

Union Minister Smriti Irani on Wednesday opened Mahila Samman Savings Certificate account at Sansad Marg Head Post Office in the national capital, and urged more women to take benefit of the scheme.

Irani, Minister of Women and Child Development and Minority Affairs, stood in the queue as a post office customer, and thereafter completed the account opening formalities at the counter.

Her Mahila Samman Savings Certificate (MSSC) account was opened and computer generated passbook was handed over to the minister at the counter itself.

The minister also interacted with some of the MSSC and Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana account holders, as well as the post office staff.

Irani termed the scheme a unique and powerful step towards women empowerment, and added that "every woman should take benefit of the scheme".

MSSC scheme was announced in the 2023-24 Budget by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and is a significant step towards financial incusion and empowerment of women.

Also Read No exit from Rajiv Chowk Metro post-9 pm on New Year's eve, says DMRC Mahila Samman Savings Certificates: All you need to know about the scheme Delhi traffic police issues advisory in view of R-Day parade rehearsals 'Steel man of India' passes away at 86: Who was Jamshed J Irani? No report of starvation deaths from states and UTs, Smriti Irani tells LS Govt approves National Medical Devices Policy 2023, eyes 12% market share Poonch attack: Punjab CM hands over Rs 1 cr each to family of 4 soldiers Woman jumps off Rapido bike after driver tries to grope her in Bengaluru Cummins, Tata to manufacture low-to-zero emissions tech products in India Ayurveda practitioners not entitled to same pay as MBBS doctors, says SC

"The two-year tenure scheme offers an attractive and fixed interest of 7.5 per cent compounded quarterly with flexible investment and partial withdrawal options with maximum ceiling of Rs 2 lakh," a release said.

The scheme is valid up to March 31, 2025. It has been made available in all 1.59 lakh post offices in the country from April 1, 2023.