President Murmu extends Holi greetings, says festival symbolises unity

President Murmu extends Holi greetings, says festival symbolises unity

In a message, Murmu extended her warm greetings and best wishes to all Indians living in India and abroad, and said Holi brings along happiness and enthusiasm

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Mar 13 2025 | 6:43 PM IST

President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday conveyed her greetings to the fellow citizens on the eve of Holi, saying the festival of colours nurtures the spirit of unity and brotherhood and reflects the values of unity in diversity.

In a message, Murmu extended her warm greetings and best wishes to all Indians living in India and abroad, and said Holi brings along happiness and enthusiasm.

"This festival nurtures the spirit of unity and brotherhood in our lives. The diverse colours of Holi reflect the values of unity in diversity. This festival also symbolises the triumph of good over evil. It teaches us to spread love and positivity around us.

 

"May this festival of colours fill your lives with joy and prosperity, she said.  On the other side, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta visited the Asha Kiran shelter home in Rohini on Thursday to celebrate Holi with the children and said that since these children do not have parents, the government as their guardian will ensure that they receive proper care and facilities.

Accompanied by Social Welfare Minister Ravinder Singh Indraj, CM Gupta distributed sweets and chocolates to the children.

"I have instructed officials to address any shortcomings and improve facilities here," she said.

Highlighting the issue of overcrowding, Gupta said that the home currently accommodates more children than its intended capacity.

She said that the department would be directed to make necessary arrangements to handle the excess occupancy.

Additionally, she mentioned that she has asked the minister to upgrade the park within the shelter home with better equipment.

"I will personally oversee this centre to ensure the children receive proper care," she said, adding that she plans to visit the facility more frequently to monitor the conditions.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : President of India holi celebrations festivals

First Published: Mar 13 2025 | 6:43 PM IST

