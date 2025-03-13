Thursday, March 13, 2025 | 06:47 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / In meeting on pollution, Delhi CM outlines plans for clean, green city

In meeting on pollution, Delhi CM outlines plans for clean, green city

Gupta chaired a meeting to discuss steps to make the national capital cleaner and pollution-free that was attended by Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa, and senior officials

Rekha Gupta, Delhi CM

During the meeting, the chief minister directed the departments and the agencies to accelerate pollution-control efforts. | File Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 13 2025 | 6:44 PM IST

Listen to This Article

In a bid to free Delhi of pollution, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday outlined plans for a clean, green and healthy city.

Gupta chaired a meeting to discuss steps to make the national capital cleaner and pollution-free that was attended by Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa, and senior officials from the environment and the public works departments, Delhi Police, Commission for Air Quality Management, Delhi Development Authority, and civic bodies. 

During the meeting, the chief minister directed the departments and the agencies to accelerate pollution-control efforts.

 

"We are dedicated to creating a clean, green and healthy capital with the support of Delhi's residents," Gupta said in a post in Hindi on X.

All the departments concerned were directed to take concrete and effective measures to accelerate pollution control, she said.

"The government remains committed to collaborating with all stakeholders to improve air quality and expand green spaces. With the support of the residents of Delhi, we are continuously working towards building a clean, green and healthy capital," the chief minister added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Droupadi Murmu, Murmu, President

President Murmu extends Holi greetings, says festival symbolises unity

Enforcement Directorate, ED

ED files prosecution complaint against 24 accused in Rs 2,467 cr fraud case

MK Stalin, Stalin

LIVE news: Tamil Nadu govt replaces ₹ symbol with Tamil symbol in state Budget documents

Indian police

Holi and Ramzan: Mosques in UP, other states adjust jumma prayer timings

Microsoft logo, Microsoft

Microsoft to train 2 lakh youth in Andhra Pradesh on AI, tech skills

Topics : Air Quality Index Delhi air quality Air pollution study air pollution Rekha Gupta

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 13 2025 | 6:44 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold Silver Price TodayHoli 2025 Stock Market HolidaySensex TodayLatest News LIVEUP Police Result OutSSC CGL Final Results 2024Starlink Debut in India Soon
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon