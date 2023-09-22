close
Women got their due after long struggle: Lekhi on passage of quota Bill

The Rajya Sabha, on Thursday, passed the women's reservation Bill unanimously, with 214 members voting in support and none against

Union MoS Meenakashi Lekhi

Union MoS Meenakashi Lekhi (Photo: PTI)

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 22 2023 | 8:48 AM IST
Thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the women's reservation Bill, titled Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, was passed in both Houses of Parliament, Union Minister Meenakashi Lekhi on Thursday said women have got their due after a long struggle.
Speaking to ANI after the Bill cleared its final legislative hurdle in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday, Lekhi said, "Everybody thanked him (PM Modi) for bringing this Bill and turning it into a law. Women have finally got their long-pending rights after a long and hard battle. The country will never forget PM Modi's role in getting this done."
The Rajya Sabha, on Thursday, passed the women's reservation Bill unanimously, with 214 members voting in support and none against.
Following the passage of the Bill, which provides for 33 per cent reservation for women in the Lok Sabha as well as the state legislative assemblies, both Houses of Parliament were adjourned sine die.
Meanwhile, chants of 'Modi Modi' were raised by women MPs as they took turns to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the passage of the draft legislation.
Women members from both Houses of Parliament were all smiles as they presented a bouquet to Prime Minister Modi on the historic passage of the Bill in Parliament.

Later, both the Houses of Parliament were adjourned sine die.
Earlier, on Wednesday, the Bill aced the legislative test in the Lok Sabha as it was passed by a brute majority of 454 votes in favour and just 2 against.
Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal gave a brief reply to the day-long debate on the Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Eighth Amendment) Bill, 2023 in the upper House of Parliament and said it will be implemented after following due process.
Ahead of the voting, PM Modi urged the Rajya Sabha members to pass the Bill unanimously.
He said the Bill will lead to a new confidence in the people of the country.
"All members and political parties have played a significant role in empowering women and enhancing 'Nari Shakti'. Let us give the country a strong message," he said.
The Rajya Sabha had earlier passed the Women's Reservation Bill in 2010 during the Congress-led UPA government but it was not taken up in the Lok Sabha and subsequently lapsed in the lower House of Parliament.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sep 22 2023 | 8:48 AM IST

