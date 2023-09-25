First C-295 aircraft inducted into IAF, boosting its logistics capabilities

The first C-295 medium tactical transport aircraft was inducted into the Indian Air Force on Monday, boosting its logistics capabilities.

The induction ceremony took place at the Hindan Air Force Station here in the presence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

IAF chief Air Chief Marshal V R Chaudhari along with senior officials of the IAF as well as of Airbus attended the induction ceremony.

Singh later took part in a 'Sarva Dharma Pooja' that was performed in the hangar to mark the induction.

Also Read Delhi-bound C-130J aircraft with 40 passengers takes off from Jeddah Tata-Lockheed Martin JV delivers 200th C-130J Super Hercules empennage Airbus hands over first C-295 aircraft to IAF at ceremony in Spain Airbus C295 aircraft for India successfully completes its flight in Spain IAF's first C-295 tactical transport aircraft takes to the skies 39 injured as pvt bus headed for PM's Bhopal rally hits truck in Khargone PM Modi's 'Karyakarta Mahakumbh' in MP's Bhopal today: All you need to know PFI money laundering case: ED conducted searches at 12 locations in Kerala Karnataka charges Rs 513 for a liquor bottle that costs Rs 100 in Goa Ahead of PM's Bhopal visit, Uma Bharti raises demand for OBC reservation