Heatmap

First C-295 aircraft inducted into IAF, boosting its logistics capabilities

Singh later took part in a 'Sarva Dharma Pooja' that was performed in the hangar to mark the induction

C-295 aircraft

Photo: Twitter

Press Trust of India Ghaziabad
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 25 2023 | 12:13 PM IST
The first C-295 medium tactical transport aircraft was inducted into the Indian Air Force on Monday, boosting its logistics capabilities.
The induction ceremony took place at the Hindan Air Force Station here in the presence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.
IAF chief Air Chief Marshal V R Chaudhari along with senior officials of the IAF as well as of Airbus attended the induction ceremony.
Singh later took part in a 'Sarva Dharma Pooja' that was performed in the hangar to mark the induction.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Rajnath Singh IAF Indian Air Force defence sector

First Published: Sep 25 2023 | 12:13 PM IST

