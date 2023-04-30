close

First-ever mega parent-teacher meeting held in Delhi govt, MCD schools

The first-ever joint parents-teacher meeting (PTM) was organised in all the Delhi government and MCD schools of the capital on Sunday

The first-ever joint parents-teacher meeting (PTM) was organised in all the Delhi government and MCD schools of the capital on Sunday with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal saying that they will now work to transform the civic body-run schools.

According to officials, the meeting was conducted in more than 1,000 Delhi government schools and over 1,500 MCD schools.

"Today, a mega PTM is being held in both MCD and Delhi government schools in Delhi. Just as Delhi government schools have been transformed with the help of all students, teachers, and parents, we will now work together to transform MCD schools as well," Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.

Education Minister Atishi, who also visited some schools, said in 2015 when the Kejriwal government was formed, the condition of Delhi government schools was the same as MCD schools now.

There was no cleanliness, no drinking facility and benches and desks were broken. But after years of hard work and dedication, the old education system in Delhi was fixed, he said.

While interacting with parents, she expressed her delight at the number of parents who turned up early in the morning and said, "This shows that parents eagerly want to participate in their children's education, and after Delhi government schools, now this opportunity will be provided to parents in MCD schools too."

"The education revolution that was brought in Delhi government schools will now be brought to MCD schools too," she added.

Attacking the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Atishi said it was in MCD for the past 15 years and left the schools reeling under several problems.

Noting that the joint PTM is a symbol of the shared responsibility of parents and schools for the education and development of children, she said both parents and schools are equally responsible for the development of their child.

"Our children will progress only when schools and parents will together participate in the process of their education," she opined.

She also stressed the importance of parents engaging with their children for at least half an hour every day, even if they are not educated.

This would boost the confidence of the children and help them open up about their school experiences.

Mission Buniyaad was also discussed in the meeting.

"Mission Buniyaad aims to strengthen the foundation of every child sitting in the classroom to prepare future engineers, doctors, and CEOs for the country. Our government is committed to provide every child with quality education and opportunities," Atishi had said earlier this month.

