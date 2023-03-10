Ministers Saurabh Bhardwaj, Atishi take charge of their respective depts

Newly appointed ministers Saurabh Bhardwaj and on Friday took charges of their respective departments at the secretariat.

Both leaders Bhardwaj and were sworn in as ministers in Cabinet on Thursday. Lt Governor V.K. Saxena had administered the oath to the newly inducted ministers in the presence of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at a swearing-in ceremony held at Raj Niwas.

Saurabh Bhardwaj has been allocated the portfolios of Health, Industry, Services, Vigilance, Urban Development, Water, and Irrigation & flood control.

Meanwhile, has taken charges of Education, Power, Public Works Department, Women and Child Development, Tourism, Art, Culture & Language.

"Today, I took the charge at Delhi Secretariat. We have started taking foreword the work of Manish Sisodia ji and Satyendar Jain ji to make the city a better state to live in. It is our resolve to serve the people of Delhi by following the instructions of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal ji with staunch honesty," said Bhardwaj after taking the charge.

