Ministers Saurabh Bhardwaj, Atishi take charge of their respective depts

Newly appointed Delhi ministers Saurabh Bhardwaj and Atishi on Friday took charges of their respective departments at the secretariat.
Both leaders Bhardwaj and Atishi were sworn in as ministers in Delhi Cabinet on Thursday. Delhi Lt Governor V.K. Saxena had administered the oath to the newly inducted ministers in the presence of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at a swearing-in ceremony held at Raj Niwas.
Saurabh Bhardwaj has been allocated the portfolios of Health, Industry, Services, Vigilance, Urban Development, Water, and Irrigation & flood control.
Meanwhile, Atishi has taken charges of Education, Power, Public Works Department, Women and Child Development, Tourism, Art, Culture & Language.
"Today, I took the charge at Delhi Secretariat. We have started taking foreword the work of Manish Sisodia ji and Satyendar Jain ji to make the city a better state to live in. It is our resolve to serve the people of Delhi by following the instructions of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal ji with staunch honesty," said Bhardwaj after taking the charge.
First Published: Fri, March 10 2023. 14:04 IST
