Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti: History, celebration in Maharashtra
Ministers Saurabh Bhardwaj, Atishi take charge of their respective depts

Saurabh Bhardwaj has been allocated the portfolios of Health, Industry, Services, Vigilance, Urban Development, Water, and Irrigation & flood control

Saurabh Bharadwaj | Atishi | Delhi

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Photo: ANI/Twitter
Photo: ANI/Twitter

Newly appointed Delhi ministers Saurabh Bhardwaj and Atishi on Friday took charges of their respective departments at the secretariat.

Both leaders Bhardwaj and Atishi were sworn in as ministers in Delhi Cabinet on Thursday. Delhi Lt Governor V.K. Saxena had administered the oath to the newly inducted ministers in the presence of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at a swearing-in ceremony held at Raj Niwas.

Saurabh Bhardwaj has been allocated the portfolios of Health, Industry, Services, Vigilance, Urban Development, Water, and Irrigation & flood control.

Meanwhile, Atishi has taken charges of Education, Power, Public Works Department, Women and Child Development, Tourism, Art, Culture & Language.

"Today, I took the charge at Delhi Secretariat. We have started taking foreword the work of Manish Sisodia ji and Satyendar Jain ji to make the city a better state to live in. It is our resolve to serve the people of Delhi by following the instructions of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal ji with staunch honesty," said Bhardwaj after taking the charge.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, March 10 2023. 14:04 IST

