First-ever survey finds over 6,300 river dolphins in country; highest in UP

First-ever survey finds over 6,300 river dolphins in country; highest in UP

As part of 'Project Dolphin', a comprehensive survey was conducted for the first time to estimate the population of river dolphins across eight states

The findings suggest that dolphins thrive in areas with adequate water depth and minimal human disturbances. | Representative Photo: Unsplash.com

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Mar 03 2025 | 11:07 PM IST

The first population estimation of riverine dolphins in India has revealed the presence of 6,327 dolphins in the Ganga, Brahmaputra and Indus river systems, according to a government report published on Monday.

As part of 'Project Dolphin', a comprehensive survey was conducted for the first time to estimate the population of river dolphins across eight states -- Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Assam and Punjab.

Uttar Pradesh has the highest number of dolphins at 2,397, followed by Bihar 2,220, West Bengal 815, Assam 635, Jharkhand 162, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh 95, and Punjab 3, the report said.

 

The Ganges river dolphin, known for its unique features, is found in the Ganga-Brahmaputra-Meghna river system and its tributaries across India, Bangladesh, Nepal, and Bhutan.

A small population of the Indus river dolphin, a close relative of the Ganges river dolphin, is found in the Indus river system in India.

According to the report titled 'Population Status of River Dolphin in India', it is one of the world's largest freshwater surveys, covering the entire range of the Ganges river dolphin in the Ganga and Brahmaputra, as well as the Indus river dolphin in the Beas river.

The survey estimated 6,327 Ganges river dolphins (range: 5,977-6,688) and three Indus river dolphins. The findings suggest that dolphins thrive in areas with adequate water depth and minimal human disturbances, it said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced Project Dolphin on August 15, 2020, to conserve dolphins and other aquatic ecosystems.

Monitoring dolphin populations is crucial for conservation, especially for river dolphins, which have a slow growth rate and live in some of the world's most threatened habitats.

The survey covering over 8,000 km was conducted from 2021 to 2023. It included eight states -- along the Ganga and Brahmaputra rivers and their tributaries, as well as the Beas river.

During the survey, 58 rivers were assessed. Of these, 28 rivers were actively surveyed by boat, while 30 were studied through road surveys, focusing on locations where the Ganges river dolphin had been historically reported.

Topics : Narendra Modi dolphins wildlife Clean Ganga

First Published: Mar 03 2025 | 11:07 PM IST

