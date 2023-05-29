close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Isro successfully deploys NavIC NVS-1 satellite: What it means for India?

The NVS-1 spacecraft is a significant step forward in the development of the next-generation NavIC satellite system

BS Web Team New Delhi
NavIC NVS-1 satellite

Photo: PTI

3 min read Last Updated : May 29 2023 | 6:55 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Also Read

Isro's GSLV-F12 successfully places NavIC satellite NVS-01 into orbit

Isro launches 36 satellites for OneWeb; everything you need to know

RIL, ITC, HDFC twins lift Sensex 345 pts up; Bank Nifty hits new peak

Stocks to Watch on May 12: Adani Total, RIL, TaMo, ONGC, Vedanta, Mankind

LIVE: MC, AAP boycott inauguration of new Parliament building on May 28

Tripura benefitted most in north east from Act East policy: CM Saha

People crowd stations to get glimpse of northeast's first Vande Bharat

While Parliament was being inaugurated, women faced police action: Congress

Himachal's Pong Dam to be developed as major tourist destination: CM Sukhu

HC dismisses plea challenging RBI move on Rs 2,000 note exchange without id

Topics : ISRO Isro GSLV Isro's NavIC an alternative to America's GPS isro launch Isro’s PSLV ISRO satellite

First Published: May 29 2023 | 6:55 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Isro successfully deploys NavIC NVS-1 satellite: What it means for India?

NavIC NVS-1 satellite
3 min read

Tripura benefitted most in north east from Act East policy: CM Saha

Manik Saha
1 min read

Post-pandemic, a double-digit surge in India's exports to Germany

exports
2 min read

BHEL logs over 17% growth in new orders in 2022-23 to Rs 23,548 cr

Bhel
3 min read

Congress-led UDF to boycott K-FON project inauguration, claims corruption

Congress
2 min read

Most Popular

The Super Bowl pitch: Indian Premier League wins the audience Test

IPL
3 min read

Isro's GSLV-F12 successfully places NavIC satellite NVS-01 into orbit

Isro, Navic
2 min read

'PM was busy posing for photos when we were getting thrashed': Sakshi Malik

Sakshi Malik wins maiden CWG Gold at Commonwealth Games 2022. Source: IANS
2 min read

Delhi teen stabbed, bludgeoned to death by boyfriend; accused arrested

murder, killing, crime, shot dead
3 min read

LIVE: Chandrayaan-3 will be launched in July, says ISRO Chief S Somanath

ISRO
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon