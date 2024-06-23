Latest LIVE: NEET-PG postponed, NTA chief removed amid exams irregularities allegations
BS Web Team New Delhi
Union Health Ministry announced on Saturday the postponement of the NEET-PG entrance exam, that was scheduled to be held today, as a precaution due to recent concerns about the integrity of certain competitive exams. The Ministry stated that it will conduct a comprehensive review of the NEET-PG exam processes, managed by the National Board of Examination (NTA) for medical students. The new date for the exam will be announced as soon as possible, ministry said.
On Saturday, central government announced the removal of Subodh Kumar Singh, Director General of the National Testing Agency (NTA), following allegations of irregularities in the NEET-UG and UGC-NET exams. Pradeep Kumar Kharola, chairman and managing director of the India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO), has been assigned additional responsibilities for the NTA until a permanent replacement is appointed. This decision is part of a promised overhaul of the testing agency, as discussed by Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday for the postponement of the NEET-PG exam, calling it "another unfortunate example of the ruined education system." In a Hindi post on 'X', Gandhi stated, "Now NEET-PG is also postponed. This is another unfortunate example of the education system being ruined under Narendra Modi's rule." He added that under BJP's governance, students are forced to fight the government to secure their futures instead of focusing on their studies.
9:01 AM
NTA to reconduct NEET (UG) exam for 1563 candidates who had experienced time loss today
NTA has decided to conduct a retest of NEET (UG) 2024 on June 23, 2024, for 1563 candidates who faced time loss during the originally scheduled exam on May 5, 2024. Tentative date of results is June 30, 2024, according to NTA notice.
8:41 AM
Case filed against Prajwal Revanna's brother Suraj over alleged sexual assault
Suraj Revanna, son of JD(S) MLA HD Revanna and brother of former Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna, faces allegations of sexual assault. A case was filed against him at Holenarasipura police station, accusing him of assaulting a man at his farmhouse on June 16. The complaint, filed by a party worker, charges him under IPC sections 377.
8:23 AM
Education system ruined under PM Modi: Rahul Gandhi on NEET-PG postponement
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday for postponing the NEET-PG exam, labeling it "another tragic example of the deteriorating education system." He also said that under BJP's leadership, students are compelled to confront the government to safeguard their futures rather than concentrating on their studies.
8:12 AM
NTA chief removed amid NEET, UGC-NET exam irregularities allegations
Central government announced on Saturday the removal of Subodh Kumar Singh, Director General of the National Testing Agency (NTA), following accusations of irregularities in the NEET-UG and UGC-NET exams. Pradeep Kumar Kharola, chairman and managing director of the India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO), will assume extra duties at the NTA until a new permanent leader is named.
8:09 AM
NEET-PG postponed, health ministry to assess exam process robustness, new date to be notified soon
The Union Health Ministry announced the postponement of the NEET-PG entrance exam scheduled for June 23 as a precautionary step following concerns about the integrity of certain competitive exams. They will conduct a thorough review of the examination processes and announce a new date soon.
Topics : Dharmendra Pradhan Rahul Gandhi NEET row NEET UG Question paper leak Education ministry Indian education Congress
First Published: Jun 23 2024 | 8:05 AM IST