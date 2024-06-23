Latest LIVE: NEET-PG postponed, NTA chief removed amid exams irregularities allegations

Union Health Ministry announced on Saturday the postponement of the NEET-PG entrance exam, that was scheduled to be held today, as a precaution due to recent concerns about the integrity of certain competitive exams. The Ministry stated that it will conduct a comprehensive review of the NEET-PG exam processes, managed by the National Board of Examination (NTA) for medical students. The new date for the exam will be announced as soon as possible, ministry said.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday for the postponement of the NEET-PG exam, calling it "another unfortunate example of the ruined education system." In a Hindi post on 'X', Gandhi stated, "Now NEET-PG is also postponed. This is another unfortunate example of the education system being ruined under Narendra Modi's rule." He added that under BJP's governance, students are forced to fight the government to secure their futures instead of focusing on their studies.

On Saturday, central government announced the removal of Subodh Kumar Singh, Director General of the National Testing Agency (NTA), following allegations of irregularities in the NEET-UG and UGC-NET exams. Pradeep Kumar Kharola, chairman and managing director of the India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO), has been assigned additional responsibilities for the NTA until a permanent replacement is appointed. This decision is part of a promised overhaul of the testing agency, as discussed by Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.