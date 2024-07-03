'Here for another 20 years': PM Modi tells Rajya Sabha; Oppn stages walkout

Prime Minister Narendra Modi replies to the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address in the Rajya Sabha during the ongoing Parliament session, in New Delhi, Wednesday, July 3, 2024. (Photo: PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday expressed pride in winning the Lok Sabha elections 2024, marking the return of his government to power for the third time. He boasted that the return of a single government after 10 years is an unusual event in Indian democracy which has taken place after six decades.

“What can be a bigger truth than the fact that we have completed 10 years and 20 more are left,” he said while replying to the debate on a motion in Rajya Sabha thanking President Droupadi Murmu’s address to the joint sitting of Parliament. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“One third is done, two thirds are still left,” Modi said in a veiled response to Congress leader Jairam Ramesh’s jibe calling Modi “one-third Prime Minister.”

Ramesh had earlier mocked him, suggesting that the BJP-led coalition would be sharing power in rotation, with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu taking turns to lead the government. The BJP, Nitish-led Janata Dal (United), and Naidu-led Telugu Desam Party are the three main allies of the newly formed coalition government.

As Modi was giving his speech, the Opposition MPs raised slogans and later staged a walkout from the Upper House. This development provoked sharp criticism from Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar, while Modi mocked the rival MPs, saying that they were “running away” after being defeated.

PM Modi's address in Rajya Sabha:

1) Modi said that the poll verdict showed people had rejected propaganda and voted for performance. Referring to the Opposition’s INDIA bloc, he said the voters rejected 'bhram ki rajneeti' and chose ‘bharose ki rajneeti’. “The people of my country have faith in us, only us!”

2) Modi added that by the time India turns into the third largest economy of the world, “a positive impact will be seen on every aspect not only in India, but also across the world.”

3) “We envision an unparalleled emergence of Indian companies, startups and industries on the global map. I have a firm belief that our tier-2 and tier-3 cities will play a great role as growth engines in our third term,” he noted.

4) He further spoke about the Centre’s plan to transform the public transport system in the next five years. “This century is a tech-driven century. We'll soon see new footprints in new sectors,” he said.

Modi attacks Opposition:

5) He further slammed the Congress-led Opposition and said they don’t believe in doing anything. On the Opposition’s claims that India was well on course to become the third largest economy anyway, Modi mocked them, saying that these “scholars” are used to running a “remote control government in autopilot mode.”

6) He further expressed amazement in a veiled reference to Opposition leader Rahul Gandhi’s newly inducted habit of carrying a copy of the Constitution with him. “People who are now jumping with the copy of the Constitution had objected when I announced the celebration of Constitution Day on November 26, saying what was the need to bring Constitution Day when January 26 was already there.”

On the Opposition's walkout, Congress MP Rajeev Shukla claimed that it was done as the Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, was not allowed to speak. "There has been a tradition that the Leader of Opposition is allowed to speak. The Leader of the House is also allowed. But there has been a new trend that the Leader of the Opposition is not allowed to speak. It is wrong, and that is why Opposition MPs walked out of the House," he said.