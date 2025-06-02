Monday, June 02, 2025 | 12:22 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Flood situation remains critical; Met dept predicts more rain in Assam

Flood situation remains critical; Met dept predicts more rain in Assam

A report by the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) on Sunday night said that two more people lost their lives in Cachar and Sribhumi districts

Flood, Assam Flood

At present, 764 villages are under water and 3,524.38 hectares of crop areas have been damaged across Assam, the ASDMA said. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Guwahati
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 02 2025 | 12:20 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The flood situation in Assam remained grim on Monday with the water levels rising in many parts of the state, officials said.

The India Meteorological Department's Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Guwahati has said that moderate rainfall is very likely to occur at most places of Assam, while heavy to very heavy rainfall has been predicted at a few places and extremely heavy rainfall in isolated places.

A report by the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) on Sunday night said that two more people lost their lives in Cachar and Sribhumi districts, and around four lakh people are reeling under the deluge across 15 districts.

 

The total number of people losing their lives in this year's flood and landslides has increased to 10.

Cachar is the worst hit with over one lakh people affected, followed by 85,000 people in Sribhumi and 62,000 in Nagaon, it added.

Also Read

Floods, landslides in Assam, Manipur

Northeast floods, landslides: Over 20 dead across Assam, Manipur, Arunachal

Assam, Assam floods

At least 8 killed as rain triggers flash floods, landslides in Assam

landslide, Uganda landslide

Five dead in Assam landslides as heavy rain triggers floods in districts

Rains, Mumbai Rains, Rain

Guwahati flooded as Assam faces red alert amid relentless rainfall

Himanta Biswa Sarma, Himanta Biswa

CM Himanta vows rapid action to identify, deport foreign nationals in Assam

The administration has been operating 155 relief camps and relief distribution centres in 12 districts, taking care of 10,272 displaced people at present. 

The authorities have distributed 1,090.08 quintals of rice, 284.63 quintals of dal, 952.76 quintals of salt and 4,726.26 litres of mustard oil among the flood victims of the state during the last 24 hours.

At present, 764 villages are under water and 3,524.38 hectares of crop areas have been damaged across Assam, the ASDMA said.

Embankments, roads, bridges and other infrastructure have been damaged by flood waters in many districts across the state.

At present, the mighty Brahmaputra is flowing above the danger mark at Dibrugarh and Nimatighat.

Its tributaries Dhansiri at Numaligarh and Kopili at Kampur are flowing above the danger level. 

The Barak is flowing above the danger mark at Badarpur Ghat, while its tributary Kushiyara at Sribhumi and Katakhal in Matizuri are also flowing above the danger mark, ASDMA said.

The situation is likely to worsen for the people living in low-lying and river bank areas due to continued heavy rainfall in the state and neighbouring areas, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma cautioned on Sunday evening.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah dialled Sarma to take stock of the situation and assured of all possible assistance, as multiple agencies remained engaged in rescue and relief operations. Fourteen stranded people were evacuated by an IAF helicopter from the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border.

Road, railway and ferry services have been hit in different parts as most parts of the state continued receiving rain over the past few days.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Mallikarjun Kharge, Kharge, Mallikarjun

Kharge urges Centre to release funds for northeastern states hit by floods

Anna University

Anna University assault case: Convict gets 30 years in jail, fined ₹90k

Ukraine drone strike

LIVE news: Strikes on Russian airbases will 'undoubtedly be in history books', says Zelenskyy

Indian Railway

Tatkal rush: 7 in 10 say tickets sell out in 1 min, 4 in 10 trust IRCTC

Instagram influencer Sharmishtha Panoli

Legal procedures followed while arresting female influencer: Kolkata Police

Topics : Assam Assam floods Guwahati Indian Meteorological Department India Meteorological Department Meteorological Department rains Northeast floods

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 02 2025 | 12:19 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold-Silver Price TodayDividend TodayWhy Market Crash TodayLeela Hotels IPOLive News TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon