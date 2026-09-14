Floods hit 4.9 million people in 15 Bihar districts as rivers keep swelling

More than 4.9 million people in 15 districts of Bihar were affected by floods on Monday as heavy rain over the past few days further swelled the rivers of the state already flowing above their danger marks.

The local weather office said the state has recorded 111.7 mm of rain so far in September, around 13 per cent above normal.

An official said incessant rain in catchment areas of rivers flowing from Nepal into Bihar and heavy rainfall in the state itself have caused several rivers and streams to flow above their danger marks.

According to the Disaster Management Department, around 4.936 million people in 15 districts have been affected by floods.

These districts are Patna, Bhojpur, Saran, Vaishali, Bhagalpur, Begusarai, Buxar, Samastipur, Munger, Katihar, Lakhisarai, Khagaria, Purnea, Madhepura and Araria.

The Ganga was flowing at 36.21 metres at 6 am on Monday at Sultanganj in Bhagalpur, which was 1.71 metres above the danger level.

The Kosi river was flowing above the danger mark at Baltara and Kursela, the Budhi Gandak at Khagaria, the Ganga at Digha, Gandhi Ghat, Hathidah, Bhagalpur, Kahalgaon and Munger, the Punpun at Sripalpur, the Bagmati at Benibad, and the Ghaghara at Darauli.

The administration was operating 1,260 community kitchens and 13 relief camps in flood-affected areas. Accommodation, food, medical care and other essential arrangements have been made for around 11,060 people, it said.

The Disaster Management Department said the barrage over the Gandak river in Valmiki Nagar recorded a discharge of 90,600 cusecs of water at 10 am Monday, with the trend rising. The Kosi Barrage at Birpur recorded 1,51,015 cusecs of water discharge, against this year's peak of 2,55,425 cusecs on July 20.

Twenty-seven teams of the State Disaster Response Force and 10 of the National Disaster Response Force have been deployed in various districts to aid in relief and rescue operations.