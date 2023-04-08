close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Maharashtra CM leaves for Ayodhya; says will address critticism by work

Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde on Saturday evening embarked on the tour of Ayodhya where he will offer prayers to Lord Ram by boarding a flight for Lucknow

Press Trust of India Mumbai
Maharashtra CM Shinde

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 08 2023 | 6:36 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde on Saturday evening embarked on the tour of Ayodhya where he will offer prayers to Lord Ram by boarding a flight for Lucknow from Mumbai airport.

Shinde is accompanied by leaders of Shiv Sena, MPs and MLAs, and leaders of ally BJP.

It will be Shinde's maiden visit to Ayodhya after taking charge as Maharashtra chief minister in June 2022 and after the Election Commission recognised the faction led by him as Shiv Sena and allotted it the "bow and arrow" poll symbol.

Shinde will travel to Ayodhya from Lucknow on Sunday afternoon and perform a 'maha aarti' at the under-construction Ram temple with others and later at the Sharayu river in the evening. He is also scheduled to visit the ongoing construction of the Ram temple and will address a press conference in Ayodhya on Sunday afternoon. He will return to Mumbai on Sunday night, as per his aides.

Speaking to reporters at the Mumbai airport, the chief minister said he would respond to criticism of his Ayodhya visit through his work.

"It is good that because of our work, those who never ventured out of their homes are going out to meet people,'' he said in a veiled swipe at Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Also Read

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde to visit Ayodhya after end of Budget session

Shinde flags off special train to Ayodhya, to visit temple town on Sunday

Covid-19 pandemic, political drama rocked Mumbai civic body in 2022

We accept CM Eknath Shinde as new Shiv Sena chief, says Uday Samant

Shinde-Fadnavis govt reverses half a dozen decisions of MVA dispensation

Do not put your faith in Jagan: TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu tells people

Rahul's maiden public meeting after disqualification postponed to April 16

CNG, piped cooking gas price down by up to Rs 6 in Delhi, 1st cut in 2 yrs

TN BJP thanks Centre for removing State from coal blocks auction list

PM Modi dedicates projects worth Rs 11,300 cr to Telangana during visit

"Ayodhya is a matter of faith for us. I thank PM Modi for expediting the construction of Ram temple,'' said Shinde who shares power with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the state.

Last November, Shinde and his loyalists paid a gratitude visit to the Kamakhya temple in Guwahati.

Meanwhile, Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar has slammed the "publicity" around the Ayodhya visit of Shinde and also ridiculed relentless media updates on the latter's programme there.

"When I offer prayers anywhere, I do not create such publicity. The chief minister is visiting there to seek blessings," he told reporters.

The former Maharashtra deputy chief minister also said there are pressing issues related to unemployment, crime, and farmers' distress that require more attention.

A special train carrying activists of Shiv Sena to Ayodhya left Thane railway station on Friday evening amidst slogans of Jai Shri Ram.

Topics : Eknath Shinde | Maharashtra | Ayodhya | Ram temple

First Published: Apr 08 2023 | 5:38 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Mallya bought properties in England, France while airline in crisis: CBI

Image
3 min read

Services hit as doctors go on strike against Right to Health Bill in Raj

Image
2 min read

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel launches its 5G services in Kolkata

Image
1 min read
Premium

Women, villages and the less affluent drive internet growth in rural India

Image
4 min read

Network Planning Group under PM Gati Shakti prog approves 6 infra projects

Image
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon