JUST IN
Will ensure MVA contests Maha assembly and LS polls together: Sharad Pawar
LS privilege committee to hear oral evidence against Rahul Gandhi on Mar 10
Not involved in talks between Uddhav and Prakash Ambedkar: Sharad Pawar
Rahul's attack on BJP, says it's a fight between courage and cowardice
Bhagat Singh, BR Ambedkar inspire many to work for society: Delhi Mayor
Nagaland in for opposition-less govt as almost all parties support NDPP-BJP
Karnataka polls: A new experiment in political mobilisation, says Manor
64.74% of electoral bonds redeemed between March 2018 and November 2022
Election Commission took Shiv Sena's name, symbol, can't take party: Uddhav
Religious leaders can change mindset of those involved in violence: Bommai
You are here: Home » Politics » News » National
Aditya Thackeray slams Maharashtra govt for bad air quality in MMR
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Don't betray India, says Anurag Thakur to Rahul Gandhi, Congress leaders

Thakur said Gandhi has resorted to "maligning India" from foreign soil as part of a conspiracy to hide his failures

Topics
Anurag Thakur | Rahul Gandhi | Congress

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Union Minister Anurag Thakur
Union Minister Anurag Thakur (Photo/ANI)

Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Monday hit out at Rahul Gandhi for his remarks seeking intervention from the US and European nations over "disappearing" democracy in India and asked the Congress leader not to betray the nation.

"Don't betray India, Rahul Gandhi ji. The objections to India's foreign policy is an evidence of your scant understanding of the issue. No one will believe the lies you spread about India from foreign soil," Thakur told reporters here.

Speaking at a function in London, Gandhi alleged that the structures of Indian democracy were under "brutal attack" and regretted that democratic parts of the world, including the US and Europe, have failed to notice it.

"His party had done it earlier, when it took local issues to the United Nations, and now to ask other countries to intervene in India. They have not yet come out of the thought of slavery," the Information and Broadcasting Minister said.

Thakur said Gandhi has resorted to "maligning India" from foreign soil as part of a conspiracy to hide his failures.

"Rahul Gandhi has become a storm of controversies. Be it foreign agencies, foreign channels or be it foreign soil. He does not lose a single opportunity to malign India," Thakur said.

"His language, his thoughts, his style of functioning. Everything is suspect. This is not the first time, he has done it time and again. When the COVID-19 pandemic struck, he raised questions on India's vaccines," Thakur said.

The former Congress president also raised questions on the armed forces when the Chinese tried to encroach Indian territory. He, indeed, met officials from China, Thakur charged.

"When our soldiers were martyred, he said they were killed by a car bomb. Is this the manner in which Rahul Gandhi thinks about the armed forces? Sometimes to malign our soldiers, he says they were slapped. What all he says," Thakur said.

The senior BJP leader said the Congress can be so weak but India is not. "Why should he ask the US to intervene? I would only say that India's democracy is strong, people are strong and the armed forces too are strong. India has a leadership that is strong and farsighted and world leaders have said they believe in India and they trust Modi," the minister said.

He said Gandhi was out on bail in a corruption case and has "lost trust in constitutional bodies".

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Anurag Thakur

First Published: Mon, March 06 2023. 14:43 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU