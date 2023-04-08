close

PM's repeated visits show how weak BJP is in Karnataka, says Congress

The Congress claimed on Saturday that the repeated visits of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the southern state only show how weak the BJP is in Karnataka, which goes to the polls on May 10

IANS Bengaluru
PM Modi on BJP's foundation day

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 08 2023 | 6:52 PM IST
Speaking to mediapersons, Karnataka Congress President D.K. Shivakumar said that the people of the state have taken a decision to overthrow the BJP government, which is known to the saffron party leaders and that is why the central leaders of the BJP are repeatedly visiting the state.

"Narendra Modi is the Prime Minister of the country, and he can come down to the state as many times as he wishes. But he is repeatedly visiting Karnataka now for campaigning, which shows how weak the BJP is in the state," Shivakumar said.

"By making all these attempts, the BJP leaders seem to have already conceded defeat. The voters of the state are intelligent and they are going to change the government, no matter who visits the state," he added.

The Congress leader also claimed that since they are not able to draw the masses, the BJP leaders are roping in film actors.

"There is a conspiracy to use the Enforcement Directorate (ED) against the Congress candidates. The police are also acting as BJP's agents. I have asked to prepare a list of such officers. They can do this for only 40 days," Shivakumar said.

Topics : Narendra Modi | Karnataka | BJP | Congress

First Published: Apr 08 2023 | 6:05 PM IST

